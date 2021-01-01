पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिद:ट्रक यूनियन स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार देने की जिद पर अड़ी

जैसलमेर6 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ के निकट स्थित आरएसएमएम में लाइम स्टोन ढुलाई को लेकर ठेकेदार से विवाद खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। स्थानीय को प्राथमिकता के साथ रोजगार देने के वादे तो बहुत होते है लेकिन उन पर अमल कम ही होता है। यहां स्थानीय का रोजगार छीनकर बाहरी लोगों को रोजगार दिया जा रहा है।

लाइम स्टोन ढुलाई में स्थानीय ट्रकों के साथ ठेकेदार ने अपने ट्रक बताकर बाहरी ट्रकों से ढुलाई शुरू कर दी है। जिससे ट्रक संचालकों में रोष गहराता जा रहा है। ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्रसिंह का कहना है कि ठेकेदार से इस संबंध में बातचीत के जरिए हल निकालने का प्रयास किया जाएगा फिर भी अगर को कोई हल नहीं निकलता है तो हमें मजबूरन हड़ताल पर जाना पड़ेगा।

इस बार होने वाली हड़ताल में क्षेत्र के करीब एक दर्जन पंचायतों के सरपंच, ग्रामीण, ट्रक संचालक व जिले के कई जनप्रतिनिधि शामिल होंगे। साथ ही आरएसएमएम में कार्यरत श्रमिक भी ट्रक यूनियन की हड़ताल में शामिल हो सकते है।

ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्रसिंह का कहना है कि सोनू माइंस में पिछले तीन दशकों से उच्च गुणवत्ता के लाईम स्टोन का निर्बाध खनन हो रहा है और यहां के ट्रक संचालकों व ठेकेदार के बीच परिवहन दरों को लेकर विवाद भी होता रहता है।

अब रेल लाईन बिछने से स्थानीय लोगों का रोजगार छिनने की कगार पर है और रही सही कसर ठेकेदार पूरी कर रहा है। परिवहन में ठेका प्रथा होने के कारण कई स्थानीय ट्रक चालक बेरोजगार हो गए है। जमीन स्थानीय लोगों की और खनन स्थानीय जमीन पर हो रहा है फिर भी स्थानीय को पूरा रोजगार नहीं मिल रहा है।

