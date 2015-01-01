पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:विधवा महिला का नाक काटने के दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार,घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एसपी

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • 3 पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है पुलिस, कुल 5 आरोपी पुलिस गिरफ्त में

दो दिन पहले जगीरों की ढाणी में विधवा महिला के नाक काटने की घटना के बाद गुरुवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ अजयसिंह ने घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ सांकड़ा थानाधिकारी कांतासिंह ढिल्लो व सहायक उपनिरीक्षक नींबदान साथ रहे। घटना की पूरी जानकारी के साथ ही एसपी ने प्रकरण में अब तक की प्रगति रिपोर्ट को लेकर वांछित आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान एसपी ने सांकड़ा थाने का भी निरीक्षण किया। इसके साथ ही सांकड़ा पुलिस ने दो ओर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने मामले के मुख्य आरोपी जानू खान पुत्र दीनू खान, अनवर खान पुत्र जानू खान व नवाब खान पुत्र दीनू खान को पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गुरुवार को दुले खान पुत्र हासम खान व इकबाल खान पुत्र हासम खान को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस द्वारा मुख्य आरोपी जानू खान को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश कर पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया गया था।

जगीरो की ढाणी निवासी गुड्‌डी पत्नी कोजे खान के साथ मारपीट कर उसकी नाक काट दी। इस पर गुड्‌डी के भाई बसीर खान पुत्र कालू खान ने रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि दुले खान पुत्र हासम खान, इकबाल खान पुत्र हासम खान, हासम खान पुत्र दीनू खान, सली पत्नी हासम खान, फारुख खान पुत्र आम्बे खान, आम्बे खान पुत्र दीनू खान, लाडू खान पुत्र जानू खान, मनु खान पुत्र जानू खान, अनवर खान पुत्र जानू खान, सलीम खान पुत्र जानू खान, जानू खान पुत्र दीनू खान, नेमते खान पुत्र दीनू खान, नेबे खान पुत्र दीनू खान के अलावा करीब 10-15 व्यक्ति एक राय होकर हाथों में तलवार, धारिया, लाठियों व बंदूकों से लैस होकर गुड्डी को जान से मारने की नीयत से एक राय होकर आए। गुड्डी की धारदार हथियार से नाक व जीभ काट दी तथा माता बिस्मिला का हाथ तोड़ दिया। मां व बहिन की चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर में दौड़कर घर पर आया तो ये लोग मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर भाग गए।

