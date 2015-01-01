पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:नगर परिषद ने दो साल पहले कुमावत समाज के श्मशान के विकास पर लाखों रुपए खर्च किए, अब चला दिया बुलडोजर

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रामगढ़ रोड पर बने श्मशान घाट पर नगर परिषद की कार्रवाई से कुमावत समाज में रोष

जैसलमेर रामगढ़ रोड पर कुमावत समाज के श्मशान भूमि पर नगर परिषद ने पीला पंजा चला दिया। नगर परिषद द्वारा कुमावत समाज के श्मशान पर बनी चारदीवारी को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया है। जबकि यह चारदीवारी दो साल पहले नगर परिषद द्वारा ही बनवाई गई थी। मंगलवार को नगर परिषद की कार्रवाई के बाद कुमावत समाज में रोष व्याप्त हो गया है।

कुमावत समाज द्वारा वर्तमान में चल रहे पंचायत चुनाव में इसे राजनैतिक द्वेषता बताते हुए सामाजिक हमला बताया है। यह पूरी कार्रवाई नगर परिषद आयुक्त फतेहसिंह मीणा द्वारा ही की गई है। इसके बाद कुमावत समाज इसका लगातार विरोध कर रहा है। कुमावत समाज के लोगों का कहना है कि अगर श्मशान भूमि अतिक्रमण है तो नगर परिषद को पहले नोटिस दिया जाना था।

उसके बाद समाज द्वारा नहीं हटाने पर कार्रवाई की जानी थी। लेकिन आयुक्त ने सभी नियमों को ताक पर रखकर ही द्वेषतापूर्वक कार्रवाई कर दी। वहीं नगर परिषद द्वारा जेसीबी चलाकर समाज की श्मशान भूमि को अतिक्रमण मान कर कार्रवाई कर दी गई।

बड़ा सवाल : अतिक्रमण था तो नगर परिषद ने चारदीवारी समेत विकास कार्यों पर लाखों रुपए खर्च क्यों किए?

नगर परिषद द्वारा मंगलवार कोे कुमावत समाज के श्मशान भूमि को अतिक्रमण बता कार्रवाई कर दी। लेकिन सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही है कि जिस श्मशान भूमि पर दो साल पहले नगर परिषद द्वारा ही विकास कार्य करवाए गए है। नगर परिषद द्वारा ही चारदीवारी का निर्माण करवाया गया है तो अब वह अतिक्रमण कैसे हो गया। जबकि कुमावत समाज पीढ़ियों से इसी श्मशान भूमि में अंतिम संस्कार कर रहा है। रामगढ़ रोड़ पर स्थित कुमावत समाज का श्मशान घाट सालों पुराना है। गत बोर्ड ने दो साल पहले ही श्मशान भूमि में स्नानघर, टांका, खरंजा व चार दीवारी बनाई थी। जिसके बाद अब नगर परिषद द्वारा उसी चारदीवारी को अतिक्रमण बताकर हटा दिया गया है। जिससे समाज में रोष फैल गया है।

श्मशान घाट के नहीं दस्तावेज
आयुक्त द्वारा अपनी मनमानी कर गलत तरीके से अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। आयुक्त द्वारा कुमावत समाज से श्मशान भूमि के कागजात दिखाने की बात की जा रही है। वहीं समाज के लोगों का कहना है कि जैसलमेर में एक भी ऐसा श्मशान नहीं है। जिसके कागजात है, वहीं श्मशान भूमि सार्वजनिक होती है।

हमारा समाज पिछली कई पीढ़ियों से इसी जगह पर अंतिम संस्कार कर रहा है। दो साल पहले ही नगर परिषद द्वारा टांका, स्नानघर व खरंजा कर विकास कार्य करवाएं गए थे। आधा खर्चा नगर परिषद व आधा खर्चा समाज ने उठाया था। तो दो साल बाद यह अतिक्रमण कैसे हो गया।

^नगर परिषद की अतिक्रमण कमेटी को बिना बताएं यह कार्रवाई की गई है। यह आयुक्त का निजी निर्णय जो पूरी तरह से गलत है और मैं कुमावत समाज के साथ हुं। नगर परिषद में अतिक्रमण हटाने से पहले अतिक्रमण कमेटी को उसकी सूचना दी जाती है। लेकिन यह पूरी तरह से गलत होने के कारण अतिक्रमण कमेटी को कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई।
सरला शर्मा, भाजपा पार्षद, वार्ड नंबर 15
हुकमाराम कुमावत, अध्यक्ष, कुमावत समाज

