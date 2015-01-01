पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैंसर की जनजागरूकता:कैंसर फाउंडेशन के तत्वावधान में प्रदेश का पहला शिविर जैसलमेर में,50 कैंसर रोगियों को दिया परामर्श

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
कैंसर फाउंडेशन के तत्वाधान में रविवार को सैनिक कल्याण भवन में जैसलमेर के कैंसर पीड़ित मरीजों के लिए शिविर आयोजित हुआ। द कैंसर फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष व दिल्ली अपोलो अस्पताल के सीनियर कंसल्टेंट हैड डॉ समीर कौल व दिल्ली अपोलो के सीनियर कंसल्टेंट डॉ फिरोज पासा ने मरीजों को परामर्श के साथ ही उचित जांच करवाने की सलाह दी।

50 से ज्यादा कैंसर रोगियों ने कैंप का लाभ लिया। राजस्थान के 4 जिलों में कैंसर की जनजागरूकता व चिकित्सा के लिए शिविरों का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिसकी शुरूआत जैसलमेर से की गई है। द कैंसर फाउंडेशन द्वारा जैसलमेर के साथ ही बाड़मेर, जोधपुर व जयपुर में कैंसर मरीजों के लिए शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

कलेक्टर ने शिविर में व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया, अधिकारियों ने दिया फीडबैक

द कैंसर फाउंडेशन द्वारा देश के विभिन्न जगहों लॉकडाउन के कारण इलाज नहीं मिल पाने के कारण ही जागरूकता व परामर्श शिविरों का आयोजन किया जाना है। राजस्थान में चार जगहों पर कैंप लगाएं जाने है। जिसकी शुरूआत जैसलमेर से की गई है। मरीजों की जांच कर उन्हें परामर्श दिया जाएगा।
मृदुला अरोड़ा, जनरल सेकेट्री, द कैंसर फाउंडेशन

शिविर में कैंसर पीड़ित मरीजों को उचित परामर्श दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही लॉकडाउन में जो मरीज बाहर नहीं जा सके थे शिविर के माध्यम से उनके लिए यहीं जैसलमेर में ही देश के प्रसिद्ध डॉक्टरों की सेवाएं उपलब्ध हो गई है। जो आगे कैंसर पीड़ित मरीजों के इलाज में बहुत काम आएगी।
डॉ. वी. के. वर्मा, प्रभारी, कैंसर वार्ड जवाहर अस्पताल

