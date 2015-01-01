पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम:प्रशिक्षण के सभी पहलुओं को समझें और निष्पक्ष चुनाव करावें: सुथार

जैसलमेर9 घंटे पहले
  • `पंचायत समिति जैसलमेर क्षेत्र के मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन एवं मतदान अधिकारी प्रथम के चल रहे प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रमों की कड़ी में मंगलवार को एसबीके राजकीय महाविद्यालय जैसलमेर में पंचायत समिति जैसलमेर क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन एवं प्रथम मतदान अधिकारियों ने निर्वाचन संबंधी प्रशिक्षण विस्तार से प्राप्त किया।

प्रशिक्षण प्रभारी एवं उपायुक्त उपनिदेशक देवाराम सुथार ने पीठासीन एवं मतदान अधिकारियों को निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया के नवीन निर्देशों की पूरी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि वे प्रशिक्षण को गंभीरता से प्राप्त कर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा जारी दिशा निर्देशों का अध्ययन करते हुए जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से संपन्न कराएं।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव इवीएम से होंगे एवं दोनों चुनावों के लिए अलग अलग बैलेट एवं कंट्रोल युनिट होगी इसलिए उसके बारे में भी सैद्धांतिक एवं प्रायोगिक प्रशिक्षण गंभीरता से प्राप्त कर ले ताकि उन्हें इवीएम के संचालन में दिक्कत न आएं।

कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए चुनाव करावें मतदान अधिकारी

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को मतदान के दौरान कोविड 19 गाइड लाइन की पूरी पालना करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मतदान दल अपने सुरक्षा के लिए ग्लब्स हाथों में अवश्य पहनें, हैड सेनेटाइज करते रहे, मास्क पहनें ताकि वे कोरोना के संक्रमण से बच सके। उन्होंने आशा जताई कि वे प्रशिक्षण के हर पहलू को ध्यान से समझकर चुनाव को अच्छी तरह से संपन्न करवाएंगें।

