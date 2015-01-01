पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • Jaisalmer
  • Unemployment In The State, Public Bills Plagued By Rising Electricity Bill, Leader Of Opposition Kataria Filled The Enthusiasm Of Workers With Meetings In Railmagara, Delwara, Khamanor, Surrounded The Rajasthan Government

बेरोजगारी:प्रदेश मेंं बेरोजगारी, बिजली बिल बढ़ने से जनता त्रस्त,नेता प्रतिपक्ष कटारिया ने रेलमगरा, देलवाड़ा, खमनोर में बैठकें लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, राजस्थान सरकार को घेरा

रेलमगरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड मुख्यालय के बस स्टैंड पर भाजपा ने सभी सत्रह सीटों के समर्थन में सभा की। चुनावी सभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलाब चंद कटारिया के मुख्य आतिथ्य में हुई। कटारिया ने सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष नंदलाल सिंघवी, पूर्व उपप्रधान स्व. गोविंद लाल सोनी, पूर्व मंडल अध्यक्ष जीवनलाल सोनी सहित कई पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं का महत्वपूर्ण समय पार्टी में दिल से देकर भाजपा को रेलमगरा में सींचा जिसकी देन में आज यहां बैठा हूं। कटारिया ने राजस्थान सरकार को बिजली के भारी भरकम बिल अाैर बेरोजगारी भत्ते के मुद्दे पर घेरा। मंडल अध्यक्ष रेलमगरा चतर सिंह राजावत, मंडल अध्यक्ष कुरज उदयलाल अहीर मौजूद रहे। कार्यक्रम में कटारिया ने पंचायत समिति रेलमगरा क्षेत्र के जिला परिषद अाैर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के प्रत्याशियों का इकलाई पहना कर स्वागत किया। रेलमगरा पंचायत समिति चुनाव प्रभारी अरुण मिश्रा ने सभा को संबोधित किया।

खमनोर | भाजपा किसी नेता की चाकरी करने के लिए पैदा नहीं हुई है। जनसंघ के जमाने में कांग्रेसी नहीं मानते थे। भाजपा आज वटवृक्ष बन गई है। गुलाबचंद कटारिया प्रताप तिराहे पर भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। जिलाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र पुरोहित, खमनोर ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष कैलाश श्रीमाली, मंडल महामंत्री विनोद पालीवाल, जिला महामंत्री सुनील जोशी, पंचायत समिति वार्ड 10 के प्रत्याशी तनसुख सोनी, राजसमंद सभापति सुरेश पालीवाल, भानु पालीवाल मौजूद थे।

विधायक राठौड़ ने भाजपा प्रत्याशियों, कार्यकर्ताओं से फीडबैक लिया

लावासरदारगढ़. आगामी पंचायत राज चुनाव के मद्देनजर विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ने पंचायत समिति वार्ड के प्रत्याशियों अाैर उनके साथ में काम करने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को आगामी पंचायत समिति अाैर जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए होने वाले चुनाव के लिए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। विधायक प्रवक्ता माधव सिंह पंवार ने बताया कि 1 दिसंबर को पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों अाैर जिला परिषद की टीम सीटों के लिए होने वाले चुनाव में किए जा रहे चुनाव प्रचार-प्रसार अाैर कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा अपने क्षेत्रों में किए गए कार्यों का फीडबैक लिया गया। पंचायत समिति वार्ड के प्रत्याशी डालूराम भील, सज्जन सिंह सोलंकी,अणछी बाई गुर्जर, हीराबाई गुर्जर, पारस बेरवा, चन्द्री भील, सुशीला सुथार, गणेश लाल कुमावत, रेखा चंदेल, सोनिया राठौड़, कैलाशी माली, तेजसिंह चूंडावत, गोपी लाल लोहार, नारायण लाल सालवी अादि माैजूद थे।

