पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण:पोषण दिवस पर 239 गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं एक हजार 229 बच्चों का टीकाकरण

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस के अवसर पर चिकित्सा विभाग ने चलाया टीकाकरण अभियान

जिले में नवंबर माह के तृतीय गुरुवार को चिकित्सा विभाग के कार्मिकों द्वारा विभिन्न स्थानों पर मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस आयोजित कर स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं प्रदान की गई। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहु ने बताया कि जिले भर में एएनएम, आशाओं एवं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा गुरुवार को मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस के अवसर पर निर्धारित स्थलों पर कुल 133 टीकाकरण सत्रों का आयोजन किया गया। डाॅ. साहु ने बताया कि जिले में आयोजित कुल 133 टीकाकरण सत्रों में 239 गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं 1 हजार 229 बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया गया। इस अवसर पर गर्भवती महिलाओं का पंजीयन कर प्रसव पूर्व जांच व परामर्श तथा आयरन फोलिक एसिड की गोलियों का वितरण कर लाभांवित किया गया। जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक, एनएचएम अजयसिंह कड़वासरा द्वारा जैसलमेर शहरी क्षेत्र में बबर मगरा एवं गफूर भट्टा में तथा जिला

आशा समन्वयक देवराज ने चूंधी, सेरावा, हेमा, पूनमनगर एवं खुईयाला में आयोजित मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवसों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया गया। डाॅ. साहु ने बताया कि विभागीय अधिकारियों व चिकित्सा संस्थानों के प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधिकारियों तथा सुपरवाइजरी स्टाफ द्वारा भी जिले में आयोजित मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस पर आयोजित टीकाकरण सत्रों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया गया।

पोकरण | क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य ओर पोषण दिवस का आयोजन बड़ली, बड़ली मांडा, रायपालों की ढाणी पर किया गया। एएनएम द्वारा टीकाकरण किया गया और आशा, आगंनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता द्वारा शिशुओं का वजन, ऊंचाई का नाप लिया गया और ग्रोथ चार्ट भरे गए। इस अवसर पर आरबीएसके टीम के डॉ. भीखाराम, डॉ. चंद्रप्रकाश, डॉ. चारुलता, जीएनएम ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई द्वारा बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच की गई। इस अवसर पर पीरामल फाउंडेशन के ब्लॉक ट्रांसफॉर्मसशन अधिकारी अशोक पालीवाल व आशा सुपरवाइजर मनोज शर्मा द्वारा सही पोषण की जानकारी फिलिप बुक के माध्यम से चित्र दिखाकर दी गई ओर गर्भावस्था के दौरान ध्यान रखने वाली बातें आयरन की गोलियां नियमित लेने, संस्थागत प्रसव कराने, प्रसव के 1 घण्टे के भीतर शिशु को पहला गाढ़ा दूध पिलाने, 6 माह तक केवल माँ का दूध ही पिलाने, 6 माह बाद पूरक आहार शिशु को देने, विविधता पूर्ण भोजन और स्वच्छता व प्रधानमंत्री मातृ वंदना योजना की जानकारी दी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें