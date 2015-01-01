पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पोषण दिवस:मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस पर 303 महिलाओं व 1 729 बच्चों का हुआ टीकाकरण

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में दिसंबर माह के द्वितीय गुरुवार को चिकित्सा विभाग के कार्मिकों द्वारा विभिन्न स्थानों पर मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस आयोजित कर स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं प्रदान की गई। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहु ने बताया कि जिले भर में एएनएम, आशाओं एवं आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा गुरुवार को मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस के अवसर पर निर्धारित स्थलों पर कुल 167 टीकाकरण सत्रों का आयोजन किया गया।

डाॅ. साहु ने बताया कि जिले में आयोजित कुल 167 टीकाकरण सत्रों में 303 गर्भवती महिलाओं एवं 1 हजार 729 बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया गया। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कुणाल साहु व डाॅ. अशोक द्वारा पोलजी की डेयरी, नरसिंगों की ढाणी, चेलक और देवीकोट में आयोजित मातृ शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवसों का निरीक्षण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें