पोकरण से खबर:लाठी से केरालिया गांव जोड़ने वाली डामर सड़क नहीं होने से ग्रामीण हो रहे है परेशान

जैसलमेर3 घंटे पहले
पोकरण विधान सभा क्षेत्र के रतन की बस्सी गांव के वाशिदों को आज भी पक्की सड़क का इंतजार है। दशकों से चली आ रही ग्रामीणों की मांग पर प्रशासन, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग व जनप्रतिनिधि इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। इसके चलते ग्रामीण आज भी कच्चे व रेतीले मार्गों से आवागमन को मजबूर है। लाठी से केरालिया गांव को जोड़ने वाली सड़क से रतन की बस्सी जाने वाला मार्ग पांच किमी लम्बा है, जो कच्चा मार्ग है। यहां रेत जमा है। ऐसे में आए दिन वाहन इसमें धंस जाते हैं तथा काफी मशक्कत कर उन्हें निकालना पड़ता है। पक्की सडक़ के अभाव का खामियाजा स्कूली छात्र छात्राओं को भी भुगतना पड़ रहा है।

रतन की बस्सी व आसपास स्थित ढाणियों के कई विद्यार्थी बस व अन्य वाहनों से स्कूल जाते हैं। ऐसे में आए दिन स्कूल बस व वाहन के रेत में धंस जाने से विद्यार्थियों को खासी परेशानी होती है। इसके अलावा दुपहिया वाहन चालकों के लिए यहां सफर करना जोखिम से कम नहीं है। दुपहिया वाहन रपट जाते हैं। इससे चालक गिरकर घायल हो जाता है। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से सड़क का निर्माण करवाए जाने की मांग की है।

