राशियोग:3 जनवरी तक वृश्चिक में रहेगा, मेष, धनु व मिथुन को छोड़कर अन्य 9 राशियों को भौतिक सुखों प्रदान करेगा

  • शुक्र का वृश्चिक में प्रवेश, कई राशियों के लिए फलदायी
  • यह रहेगा राशियों पर असर,कन्या राशि वालों का साहस और पराक्रम बढ़ेगा, मेष में शारीरिक कष्ट से मनोबल कमजोर होगा

कला, सौंदर्यता और भौतिक सुखों का कारक शुक्र ग्रह शुक्रवार को तुला से वृश्चिक राशि में प्रवेश कर गया है। यह वृश्चिक राशि में अगले साल 3 जनवरी तक रहेगा। इससे कई राशियों पर अनुकूल व प्रतिकूल प्रभाव पड़ेगा। पंडितों ने बताया की शुक्र ग्रह के इस गोचर से मेष, धनु व मिथुन राशि को छोड़कर अन्य 9 राशियों के लिए यह भौतिक सुखों का प्रदान करेगा।

मेष : शारीरिक कष्ट एवं मानसिक अशांति से मनोबल कमजोर होगा। लंबी दूरी की यात्रा करने से बचना ही श्रेष्ठ रहेगा, वहीं कार्यक्षेत्र में विवाद, भय व धन हानि के योग बन
सकते है।
वृषभ : कार्य व्यापार की दृष्टि से बेहतरीन समय है। साझा व्यापार करने से बचें तो बेहतर रहेगा। रोजगार की दिशा में किए गए सभी प्रयास सार्थक रहेंगे। सरकारी कार्यो का निपटारा होगा। विदेश संबंधी कार्यों के लिए समय सफल रहेगा।
मिथुन : कार्यक्षेत्र में गुप्त शत्रुओं की अधिकता रहेगी। आपके ही लोग साजिश करते रहेंगे इसलिए सावधान रहें। महंगी और विलासिता पूर्ण वस्तुओं पर अधिक खर्च होगा। छात्रों को अच्छे अंक के लिए कठिन प्रयास
करने होंगे। संतान के दायित्व की
पूर्ति होगी।
कर्क : विद्यार्थियों के लिए तो यह समय उत्तम होगा। प्रतियोगिता में बैठना हो तो अवसर हाथ से न जाने दें। नव दंपत्ति के लिए संतान प्राप्ति एवं प्रादुर्भाव के भी योग बनेंगे। परिवार के वरिष्ठ सदस्यों और बड़े भाइयों से भी सहयोग की उम्मीद है।
सिंह : आपको भौतिक सुखों का आनंद मिलेगा। मकान-वाहन के क्रय का संकल्प को पूर्ण हो ही सकता है। जमीन जायदाद से जुड़े मामलों का भी निपटारा होगा। माता-पिता के स्वास्थ्य के प्रति चिंतनशील रहें। मित्रों अथवा संबंधियों से सहयोग मिलेगा।
कन्या : साहस और पराक्रम की वृद्धि तो होगी। निर्णय और आपके कार्यों की सराहना भी होगी। धर्म-कर्म के मामलों में भी बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेंगे। भाइयों में आपसी माहौल खुशनुमा रहेगा।
तुला : अचानक से धन प्राप्ति के योग बनेंगे। किसी को दिया हुआ धन वापस मिल सकता है। महिलाओं के लिए यह गोचर और अच्छा रहेगा। स्वर्ण आभूषण के क्रय का योग बनेगा।
वृश्चिक : शादी संबंधित वार्ता सफल रहेगी। सरकारी कार्यों का निपटारा होगा। विद्यार्थियों के लिए समय और अनुकूल रहेगा। अपनी कार्यक्षमता एवं ऊर्जा शक्ति का पूर्ण उपयोग करें।
धनु : विलासिता पूर्ण वस्तुओं को खरीदने में पैसा खर्च होगा। अधिक व्यय से बचें अन्यथा आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़े। अपनी सेहत का ध्यान रखें, गुप्त शत्रुओं से बचें। कोर्ट कचहरी के मामले भी बाहर ही सुलझा लें।
मकर : आय के साधन बढ़ेंगे, किसी को दी हुई धन राशि वापस मिलने के योग है। नए काम की शुरूआत करने के लिए समय शुभ होगा। अनुबंध पर हस्ताक्षर करना चाहें तो अवसर अनुकूल रहेगा। परिवार के सदस्यों का सहयोग मिलेगा। संतान संबंधी चिंता से भी मुक्ति मिलेगी।
कुंभ : थोड़ी सी मेहनत के बावजूद भी सफलता हासिल होगी। सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन करना सफल रहेगा। माता-पिता की सेहत के प्रति चिंतनशील रहें। वहीं सामाजिक प्रतिष्ठा में
बढ़ोतरी होगी।
मीन : आपको अप्रत्याशित परिणाम मिल सकता है। धर्म एवं अध्यात्म के प्रति गहरी रूचि रहेगी। विदेश संबंधी कार्यों के लिए सफल रहेगा। नव दंपत्ति के लिए संतान प्राप्ति एवं प्रादुर्भाव के भी
योग बनेंगे।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

