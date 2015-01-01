पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड का असर:सर्दी ने झकझोरा, पारा 5.2 डिग्री, सुबह 10 बजे तक कोहरे से ढका रहा शहर

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
जिले में कड़ाके ठंड ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। इस बार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते सर्दी का असर नवंबर से ही शुरू हो गया। हालांकि दिन में तेज धूप निकल रही है लेकिन शीतलहर के चलते धूप बेअसर है। बुधवार को सुबह सुबह ठंड ने पूरे जिले को अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। सर्दी ने मंगलवार की रात से ही तेवर दिखाने शुरू कर दिए थे।

रात में शीतलहर ऐसी कि गलन महसूस हो रही थी। सुबह जब लोग उठे तो उन्हें पूरा शहर कोहरे की आगोश में छिपा नजर आया। कुछ दूरी पर दिखना मुश्किल हो रहा था। सुबह सुबह मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकले लोगों को खासी परेशानियां उठानी पड़ी। अधिकतम तापमान जहां 18.8 डिग्री पर स्थिर रहा वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 5.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

शहर में सर्द हवाओं ने आमजन को झकझोर कर रख दिया है। रात्रि में जहां ठंडी हवाओं ने आमजन को परेशान किया। वहीं बुधवार को सुबह से चल रही सर्द हवाओं ने ठंड के अहसास को बढ़ा दिया। वहीं सर्द हवाओं के करण तापमान में भी काफी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। जिसके चलते स्थानीय लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। लाठी कस्बे सहित आस-पास के क्षेत्र में बुधवार को अलसुबह से ही कोहरा छाया गया। 10 बजे के बाद लोगों को सूर्यदेव के दर्शन हुए।

गड़ीसर का नजारा डल झील जैसा
कश्मीर की वादियों के बीच जिस तरह से डल झील सर्दी के इस मौसम में नजर आती है, ठीक वैसे ही बुधवार को जैसलमेर का गड़ीसर सरोवर दिखाई दिया। आसमान से लगातार कोहरे की धुंध नीचे बादलों की तरफ सराेवर के पानी पर मंडरा रही थी। तालाब का शांत पानी और ऊपर कोहरे की धुंध जमी हुई झील का महसूस करवा रही थी।

शीतलहर में तेज धूप भी बेअसर
पिछले दो तीन दिनों से जैसलमेर में शीतलहर चल रही है। उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी से शीतलहर ने गलन बढ़ा दी है। वाहन चालकों के लिए तो यह सर्द हवाएं मुसीबत बन गई है। सर्दी से बचने के लिए जितने भी उपाय कर ले लेकिन राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही धूप भी तेज हो रही है लेकिन शीतलहर के चलते धूप बेअसर रही। लोग दिन में भी अलाव ताप रहे हैं।

सैलानी उठा रहे हैं मौसम का लुत्फ
जैसलमेर में सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ ही सैलानियों की रेलमपेल शुरू हो जाती है। इस बार कोरोना कहर से संकट में चल रहे पर्यटन के लिए लगातार पड़ रही सर्दी फायदेमंद साबित होगी। सर्दी बढ़ने से सीजन बेहतर रहती है। इस बार भी ऐसी ही उम्मीद है। अभी 20 से 31 दिसंबर की पीक सीजन शेष है, ऐसे में संभावना यही है कि पीक सीजन में बड़ी संख्या में सैलानी आएंगे।

कोहरे से ढका रहा स्वर्णनगरी का गड़ीसर

बुधवार की सुबह जैसलमेर का नजारा कश्मीर की वादियों से कम नहीं था। चारों तरफ धुंध ही धध रही। शहर के गडीसर तालाब को कोहरे ने अपने आगोश में ले लिया।

