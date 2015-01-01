पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हजयात्रा:बिना मेहरम हजयात्रा पर महिलाओं को मिलेगी विशेष रियायत

जैसलमेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया ने हज एक्शन प्लान 2021 की घोषणा कर दी। बिना मेहरम यानी पुरुषों के बिना हज यात्रा पर जाने वाली महिलाओं को हज यात्रा 2021 में केन्द्रीय हज कमेटी विशेष राहत देने जा रहा है। 2020 में हज यात्रा का आवेदन करने वाली इन महिलाओं को 2021 में भी पात्रता मिलेगी। कोविड-19 के चलते इस साल हज नहीं हुआ था, ऐसे में 2020 की हज यात्रा के लिए जिन महिलाओं ने आवेदन किए, वह सभी 2021 में हज पर जा सकेंगी। 2019 में करीब 15 हजार ऐसी महिलाएं थी जिन्होंने बिना मेहरम के हज यात्रा के आवेदन किए थे।

नए आवेदन करने वाली इस श्रेणी की महिलाओं को भी हज 2021 पर बिना लॉटरी जाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। हालांकि कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार हज यात्रा के लिए कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं। इससे जुड़ी हुई पूरी गाइडलाइन जल्दी ही जारी होने वाली है। फिलहाल जनवरी में लॉटरी के जरिए हज यात्रियों का चयन होगा और जुलाई में भारत से हज से यात्री जा सकेंगे। केन्द्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार 2018 में केन्द्र सरकार ने बिना मेहरम महिलाओं को हज यात्रा की योजना शुरू की थी। 2018 व 19 में इसके तहत बिना मेहरम के हज पर करीब तीन हजार महिलाओं ने हज यात्रा की।

भारत से 2018 में 1.75 लाख आजमीन हज पर गए थे। इनमें बिना मेहरम के भी 1308 महिलाओं के आवेदन आए थे, जो बिना मेहरम के हज पर जाना चाहती थी। हज के लिए उड़ान, अहमदाबाद, बेंगलुरू, कोच्चि, दिल्ली, गुवाहाटी, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, लखनऊ, मुंबई और श्रीनगर से जाएंगी। पूर्व में राजस्थान की हज फ्लाइट जयपुर से जाती थी। इस बार सिर्फ 18 से 65 साल के लोगों को ही हज की अनुमति होगी। हज आवेदन फार्म जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसंबर है। फार्म कोटे से अधिक जमा हुए तो जनवरी 2021 में लॉटरी निकाली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें