पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव बहिष्कार:बांदरा के ग्रामीणों ने मतदान बहिष्कार का लिया फैसला

कवास29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर. रा.प्रा.स्कूल के आगे बैठकर मतदान का बहिष्कार करते ग्रामीण।

ग्राम पंचायत बांदरा के राजस्व गांव आलोणियों की ढाणी तथा सांसियों की बस्ती के समस्त मतदाताओं ने अपनी मूलभूत सुविधाओं से वंचित होने के कारण ग्रामीणों ने आगामी होने वाले पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के चुनाव में मतदान का बहिष्कार करने का निर्णय लिया है।

मतदाताओं ने सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया है कि राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय आलाणियों की ढाणी की 1983 में स्थापना होने के बाद आज तक क्रमोन्नत नहीं हो पाया है। साथ ही ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि उक्त विद्यालय के आसपास दो राजस्व गांव लगते है। और उक्त विद्यालय के 5 किलोमीटर के दायरे में दूसरा कोई उच्च प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक विद्यालय नहीं है।

इस दौरान उपस्थित समस्त ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि 2008 के बाद विधायक मेवाराम जैन द्वारा विद्यालय क्रमोन्नत करने काे आग्रह किया गया। लेकिन विधायक द्वारा सांत्वना देने का कार्य किया गया और विद्यालय क्रमोन्नत नहीं किया गया। जिसको लेकर ग्रामीणों ने आगामी पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के होने वाले चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला लिया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि विधायक द्वारा पक्का आश्वासन मिलने पर ही मतदान किया जाएगा। इस दौरान ग्रामीण खेतसिंह, वार्डपंच राजा, भगवानसिंह, शैतानसिंह, कानसिंह, पूनमाराम, दलपत, मूलाराम, पन्नेसिंह, तेजराजसिंह, सवाईसिंह, अणदाराम, हिंदूसिंह आदि के साथ कई ग्रामीण उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें