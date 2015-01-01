पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:आवास दिवस के तहत विकास अधिकारी ने किया ग्राम पंचायतों का सघन निरीक्षण

मोकलसर4 घंटे पहले
मोकलसर . सांवरड़ा ग्राम पंचायत का निरीक्षण कर निर्देश देते बीडीओ।

ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग की ओर से वर्ष 2022 तक सबके लिए आवास के लक्ष्य के मद्देनजर पिछले वर्षों के अपूर्ण आवासों को पूर्ण करवाने के लिए गुरुवार को आवास सप्ताह के तहत ग्राम पंचायत करमावास व सांवरड़ा में वर्ष 2016-17 से 2019-20 तक के लाभार्थियों को शिविर आयोजित कर विकास अधिकारी नरपतसिंह हरसाणी ने सख्त निर्देश दिए।

साथ ही उपस्थित लाभार्थियों को 1 माह के भीतर अपूर्ण आवासों को पूर्ण करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया। वर्ष 2020-21 के स्वीकृति आवास जो लाभार्थी सरकार एवं माननीय न्यायालय की ओर से प्रतिबंधित भूमि पर बैठे हैं उनको निर्देश दिए गए कि आप अपने खातिरदारी खेत या आबादी में स्थित भूखंड पर आवास बनाने का निर्णय लेकर तीन दिन के भीतर ग्राम पंचायत को अवगत कराएं, अन्यथा आवास निरस्त करने की आगामी

कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दौरान सांवरड़ा सरपंच छैलसिंह, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश सोनी, सहायक विकास अधिकारी सुरेश व्यास, आवास प्रभारी कानाराम पटेल, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी आमसिंह भायल, मुकेश भारद्वाज, कनिष्ठ सहायक मुकेश राजपुरोहित, लिपिक स्वरूपसिंह सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

