बैठक:भाजपा ने प्रत्याशियों के चयन के लिए रणनीति बनाई, जिताऊ को ही टिकट

नाचना5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति सदस्य व जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव को लेकर बैठकें

पंचायत समिति नाचना के 15 पंचायत समिति सदस्य व 2 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए आवेदन करने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह देखा गया। मंडल अध्यक्ष तुलछसिह देवडा ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों, पूर्व विधायक शैतानसिंह, पूर्व विधायक सांगसिंह, महंत प्रतापपुरी, महामंत्री दलपतसिंह, नाचना ठाकुर विक्रमसिंह जनप्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी में कार्यकर्ताओं ने आपसी विचार विमर्श के बाद अपने

अपने वार्ड से आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया है। आवेदन करने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं की संख्या लगभग 50 से ज्यादा रही है। अब ब्लॉक स्तर पर इन आवेदनों का पैनल तैयार किया जाएगा। बैठक में जिला परिषद के ब्लॉक 16 व 17 दोनों में मोहनगढ़ और नाचना ब्लॉक जिला परिषद के एक-एक नाम भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने विचार-विमर्श करके अंतिम किया। इसमें नाचना जिला परिषद ब्लॉक संख्या 17 में उत्तमसिंह बोडाना व जिला परिषद

ब्लॉक 16 में किशन सिंह घंटियाली के नाम की पर मोहर लग चुकी है। स्वर समिति से 1-1 नाम का पैनल आगे भिजवाया गया। निर्धारित गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप पैनल तैयार कर पात्रता रखने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रत्याशी बनाने की कार्रवाई होगी। तुलछ सिह देवडा ने बताया कि इस बार एकजुटता से पंचायत समिति का चुनाव लड़ेगी और कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़ते हुए क्षेत्र में चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा। पूर्व विधायक शैतान सिह ने कहा कि

जिले वंश वाद को समाप्त कर जिले में लोकतंत्र स्थापित करना है में प्रदेश कांग्रेस की की सरकार होने के बाद भी से पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में कार्यकर्ता में उत्साह ज्यादा दिखाई दे रहा है और सभी समन्वित प्रयासों से प्रत्याशी चयन पर सहमति जताई।

