राहत:100 दिनों बाद अक्टूबर में सबसे कम 8517 जांच 528 संक्रमित, चिंता; 30 दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 13 मौतें

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार माह बाद घटे कोरोना के मरीज, लेकिन जांचें भी आधी ही हुई, संक्रमण बढ़ने का डर

कोरोना वायरस के कारण बिगड़ी बाड़मेर जिले की सेहत अब सुधरने लगी है। मार्च से शुरू हुई कोरोना की जंग अभी तक जारी है। इस बीच कई त्यौहार आए, लेकिन त्यौहारों की रंगत गायब रही। गुरुवार को बाड़मेर जिले में 32 कोरोना रोगी मिले, इतने ही रोगी डिस्चार्ज किए गए।

राहत की खबर ये है कि 100 दिनों बाद अक्टूबर में सबसे कम 528 संक्रमित मिले हैं। जबकि चिंता इस बात की है कि मौतें सबसे ज्यादा 13 लोगों की हुई है। लेकिन सुखद ये है कि नए रोगियों का आंकड़ा लगातार घट रहा है और इसकी तुलना में रिकवरी लगातार बढ़ रही है।

अब बाड़मेर जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा सिर्फ 244 है। तीन माह में 27 अक्टूबर को ऐसा पहला मौका था जब 10 से कम 4 संक्रमित का आंकड़ा था। इससे पहले रोज औसतन 15-20 संक्रमित मिलने का रहा है। पहले की तुलना में 40 प्रतिशत संक्रमित कम हुए है।

जब जांचें ज्यादा तो मरीज बढ़े, अब आधी ही जांचें नहीं तो मरीज घटे

संक्रमित

बाड़मेर में 8 अप्रैल को पहला कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आया था, इसके बाद मई में 96 केस आए। जून में 248 और जुलाई में 1038 केस आए। सबसे ज्यादा अगस्त में कोरोना भड़का। बाड़मेर और बालोतरा सब्जी मंडियों से फैला कोरोना शहर के हर वार्ड तक पहुंच गया। बाड़मेर और बालोतरा दोनों शहरों में करीब 500-500 संक्रमित केस आए। अकेले अगस्त में जिले में 1104 मरीज थे। इसके बाद सितंबर में 803 मरीज मिले और अब अक्टूबर में 528 है।

जांचें

सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना अगस्त में भड़का था। जब 17223 संदिग्ध मरीजों की कोरोना जांच हुई थी, जिसमें 1104 संक्रमित मिले थे। इसके बाद सितंबर में 12049 जांचों में 803 और अक्टूबर 8517 सैंपल लिए जिसमें 528 कोरोना रोगी मिले है।

