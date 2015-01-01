पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव:37 सीटों पर 105 प्रत्याशी मैदान में, 4 पंस. में कांग्रेस ने 4 व भाजपा दो सीटें निर्विरोध जीती

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
389 वार्ड, 1076 प्रत्याशी
  • 389 सीटों पर चुनावी मैदान में अब 1076 प्रत्याशी

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव को लेकर नाम वापसी के बाद अब प्रत्याशियों की फाइनल सूची जारी कर चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित कर दिए है। जिला परिषद की 37 सीटों पर 20 साल में पहली बार 105 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में है। 2005 में 94 प्रत्याशी थे, जबकि इस बार 105 है। कुल 151 प्रत्याशियों ने 167 नामांकन दाखिल किए थे, जिसमें 119 प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन सही पाए गए। इसके बाद बुधवार को नाम वापसी में 14 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन वापिस लिए। ऐसे में अब 105 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। इसमें 58 पुरुष और 47 महिला प्रत्याशी है।

इसी तरह 21 पंचायत समितियों में 320 प्रत्याशियों ने नाम वापसी की, इसके बाद अब 1076 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। पंचायत समिति की अधिकांश सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। भाजपा-कांग्रेस के साथ आरएलपी ने भी प्रत्याशियों को मैदान में उतारा है। बाड़मेर पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 16 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी अंजू कंवर का नामांकन खारिज होने के बाद बुधवार को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी अमृत कौर ने नामांकन वापस लिया, ऐसे में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कैलाश कंवर निर्विरोध पंस. का चुनाव जीत गई।

इसी तरह सिणधरी पंस. के वार्ड 1 से भाजपा की पूर्व प्रधान पेंपो देवी व धोरीमन्ना पंस. के वार्ड 3 से भाजपा की सरिता विश्नोई निर्विरोध पंस. सदस्य का चुनाव जीत गई। दोनों जगह कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन वापस लिया। इसी तरह रामसर पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 2 से सरिता, 15 से जरीना व 16 से सीमा कंवर निर्विरोध जीत गई। तीनों कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी है। ऐसे में प्रधान के लिए रामसर पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस को अब सिर्फ 6 सीट की जरूरत है।

अब 13 वार्डों में सीधा व 21 में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

जिला परिषद के कुल 37 वार्ड है, जिसमें 13 वार्ड ऐसे है, जिसमें 12 में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच सीधी टक्कर है, जबकि वार्ड 13 में कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय के बीच मुकाबला होगा। भाजपा प्रत्याशी का नामांकन खारिज होने के बाद भाजपा की ओर से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी माया देवी का समर्थन दिया गया। इसी तरह 21 वार्ड ऐसे है, जहां भाजपा, कांग्रेस और रालोपा के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। इसके अलावा वार्ड 1, 14 में 4-4 और वार्ड 35 में सबसे ज्यादा 7 प्रत्याशी है। जिला परिषद से आरएलपी के 22 प्रत्याशी ही मैदान में है।

भाजपा: टिकट नहीं मिलने से अंदरुनी कलह में डूबी

बाड़मेर में भाजपा की कमजोर रणनीति के कारण ही ऐसे मजबूत दावेदारों के टिकट काट दिए गए, ऐन मौके पर नए चेहरे को मैदान में उतार दिया गया। इधर वार्ड 13 से भी रणवीर भादू को टिकट नहीं दिया, लेकिन नरसिंह कड़वासरा को टिकट दिया। भाजपा का नामांकन रद्द हो गया। वार्ड 35 से पूर्व सांसद कर्नल दावेदारी कर रहे थे, लेकिन उन्हें टिकट नहीं दिया। इसके बाद कर्नल नाराज है। इसी तरह भाजपा महामंत्री बालाराम मूढ़ बायतु पंचायत समिति से चुनाव के लिए टिकट की दावेदारी कर रहे थे, लेकिन उन्हें टिकट ही नहीं दिया गया। इससे उनके कार्यकर्ताओं में भी मायूसी है।

कुछ नेता अपने स्वार्थ से पार्टी का नुकसान कर रहे

भाजपा में कुछ लोग अपना स्वार्थ की राजनीति कर रहे हैं। जिला परिषद के टिकट बंटवारे में ऐसे नेताओं ने ग्राउंड लेवल पर कभी काम नहीं किया, लेकिन टिकट के मौके पर अपनी राजनीति चमकाने के लिए आ गए। पार्टी के लिए 20-20 सालों से समर्पित काम करने वाले पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं को भी दरकिनार किया गया। इससे कार्यकर्ताओं में आक्रोश है। इसका खामियाजा इन चुनावों में भुगतना होगा।
-कर्नल सोनाराम चौधरी, पूर्व सांसद, बाड़मेर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें