आयोजन:कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के साथ होंगे 107 विवाह

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • श्री भागीरथी नवयुवक सेवा समिति के बैनर तले होगा आयोजन, घरों में ही होंगे विवाह, शगुन सामग्री पहुंचाई

श्री भागीरथी नवयुवक सेवा समिति के बैनर तले 107 जोड़े परिणय सूत्र में बंधेगे। कोविड-19 के चलते ये विवाह समारोह अपने-अपने घर पर ही किया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में सोमवार को जटिया समाज के गंगा मैया मंदिर के प्रागंण में शादी आयोजन में परिणय सूत्र में बंध रहे जोड़ों को शगुन स्वरूप सामान पूर्व मुख्य अभियंता ताराचंद जाटोल, पूर्व पार्षद छगनलाल जाटोल, मजदूर नेता लक्ष्मण बडेरा, भामाशाह व समाजसेवी भंवरलाल खोरवाल, धर्मेन्द्र फुलवारियां, समाजसेवी ईश्वरचंद नवल द्वारा भेंट किया गया।

इस दौरान पूर्व मुख्य अभियंता ताराचंद जाटोल ने कहा कि कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए विवाह समारोह का आयोजन करें, बिना मास्क किसी को भी घर में आने दे और ना ही जावें। इस दौरान मजदूर नेता लक्ष्मण बडेरा ने कहा कि इस समय श्री भागीरथी नवयुवक सेवा समिति इस प्रकार का आयोजन कर एक पुनीत कार्य कर रही है। यह संस्था बधाई की पात्र है। इस दौरान पूर्व पार्षद छगनलाल जाटोल ने कहा कि इस प्रकार का आयोजन एक परिवार को बहुत बड़ा संबल प्रदान करता है। इस दौरान पूर्व नगर परिषद आयुक्त ताराचंद गोसाई ने कहा कि समय-समय पर ऐसे पुनीत कार्य समाज की जरूरत है।

आयोजन समिति के इन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि सामूहिक विवाह में 107 जोड़े परिणय सूत्र में बंध रहे है। समय-समय पर ऐसे आयोजन संस्था द्वारा किए जा रहे है। सेवा समिति के करण सिंगाडिया ने बताया कि श्री भागीरथी नवयुवक सेवा समिति द्वारा वधु को फ्रिज, वाॅशिंग मशीन, अलमारी, सोने व चांदी के गहने एवं घरेलू उपयोगी बर्तन उपहार स्वरूप भेंट किए गए है। कार्यक्रम का संचालन करण सिंगाड़िया ने किया।

