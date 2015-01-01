पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुविधा:नेत्र जांच व कोविड अवेयरनेस कार्यक्रम से 16500 हस्तशिल्पी होंगे लाभांवित

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विजन स्प्रिंग इंडिया व हस्तशिल्प निर्यात संवर्धन परिषद नई दिल्ली के सहयोग से ग्रामीण विकास एवं चेतना संस्थान द्वारा बाड़मेर जिले में सोलह हजार पांच सौ हस्तशिल्पियों को आई स्क्रीनिंग और कोविड अवेयरनेस कार्यक्रम से लाभांवित किया जाएगा।

ग्रामीण विकास एवं चेतना संस्थान की अध्यक्ष एवं अंतरराष्ट्रीय फैशन डिजाइनर रूमा देवी ने बताया कि ग्रामीण इलाकों में दूर-दराज ढाणियों में रहने वाली महिलाओं की आंखें समय के साथ कमजोर होती जाती है जिससे इनको खेती, पशुपालन व घरेलू कुटीर उद्योग जैसे काम करने में बहुत दिक्कत होती है। संस्थान द्वारा प्रारम्भिक सर्वे के आधार पर 100 गांवों की 16500 महिलाओं को इस कार्यक्रम से लाभांवित किया जाएगा।

रूमा देवी ने बताया कि लगभग एक महीने तक चलने वाले इस कार्यक्रम में गांव की महिलाएं सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व स्वयंसेवक के तौर पर महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकती हैं। विजन स्प्रिंग इंडिया टीम ने बताया कि इस कार्यक्रम में विशेषज्ञों द्वारा आंखों की टेस्टिंग करके चश्मा प्रदान किया जाएगा एवं मोतियाबिंद या अन्य कोई समस्या होने पर इलाज के लिए आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश प्रदान किए जाएंगे।

आंखों की टेस्टिंग के साथ ही आवश्यक नंबर का चश्मा प्राप्त होने से महिलाएं हस्तशिल्प, खेती, पशुपालन आदि कार्य सरलता और सुगमता से कर पाएंगे। ईपीसीएच के जनरल डायरेक्टर राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जरुरी सभी सावधानियों का पालन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें