जिला परिषद के 37 वार्ड:जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों में 389 सीटों के लिए 1772 दावेदार, नामांकन के आखिरी दिन उमड़े तीनों दलों के समर्थक

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
धनाऊ | पंचायतीराज चुनाव के नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सोमवार को जिलेभर में भाजपा, कांग्रेस व रालोपा प्रत्याशियों ने शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। धनाऊ पंचायत समिति मुख्यालय पर सुबह नौ बजे से समर्थकों के आने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। दोपहर तक लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ा। नामांकन के दौरान करीब आधा किलोमीटर तक लगी वाहनों की कतारें। फोटो: संजय जैन
  • 15 साल बाद रिकॉर्ड 151 प्रत्याशियों ने भरे 167 नामांकन
  • भाजपा-कांग्रेस व रालोपा के बीच 25 सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव को लेकर सोमवार नामांकन का आखिरी दिन था। पांच घंटे तक चले नामांकन के दौरान जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर पंचायत समिति मुख्यालयों तक मेले सा माहौल रहा। भाजपा-कांग्रेस के अलावा तीसरे दल के रूप में रालोपा ने भी भाग्य आजमाया है।

जिला परिषद के 37 वार्डों के लिए रिकार्ड 151 प्रत्याशियों ने 167 नामांकन दाखिल किए है। वर्ष 2005 के बाद यह सर्वाधिक नामांकन है। इसी तरह जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों की 389 सदस्य सीटों के लिए पंचायत समिति और उपखंड मुख्यालयों पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों के समक्ष 1772 प्रत्याशियों ने 1958 नामांकन पेश किए गए। नामांकन के अंतिम दिन जिलेभर में प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन करने को लेकर भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। भाजपा-कांग्रेस में कई दिग्गज प्रत्याशियों के भी टिकट कटने से फूट खुल कर सामने आने लगी है।

कई टिकट के दावेदार अंतिम समय तक लिस्ट का इंतजार कर रहे थे, लेकिन नामांकन के तीन घंटे बाद जब कांग्रेस ने लिस्ट जारी की तो उनके नाम नहीं थे, जबकि ऐसे कई दावेदारों ने कांग्रेस से ही नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। ऐसे में कई दावेदारों से इकलौते नामांकन दाखिल किए जाने और पार्टी से सिंबल नहीं मिलने की स्थिति में नामांकन रद्द हो जाएगा।

वहीं कई ऐसे भी दावेदार है, जिन्होंने पार्टी के साथ निर्दलीय के रूप में भी आवेदन किया है। ऐसे में ऐसे नाराज प्रत्याशी निर्दलीय मैदान में ताल ठोक रहे हैं। भाजपा-कांग्रेस दोनों में कई सीटों पर नाराज प्रत्याशी मैदान में डटे रहे तो गणित बिगाड़ सकते हैं। मंगलवार को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच और बुधवार को नाम वापसी रहेगी।

जिला परिषद के 37 वार्डों के तीनों दलों कांग्रेस, भाजपा व रालोपा के प्रत्याशियों की सूची
जिला परिषद के 37 वार्डों के तीनों दलों कांग्रेस, भाजपा व रालोपा के प्रत्याशियों की सूची

दिग्गजों के टिकट कटे, दोनों दलों में नाराजगी

कांग्रेस

जिला परिषद सदस्य पद के लिए इस बार कांग्रेस से सबसे ज्यादा दावेदार थे। ये ही वजह रही कि नामांकन जमा होने तक कांग्रेस ने दावेदारों को नहीं बताया कि आखिर टिकट किससे मिलेगा? ये ही वजह है कि कई वार्डों से कांग्रेस से एक से अधिक दावेदारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है। नामांकन के करीब तीन घंटे बाद प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की। पूर्व जिला उप प्रमुख सोहनलाल लेगा वार्ड 13 से दावेदारी कर रहे थे, लेकिन उनकी जगह उगमसिंह को टिकट दिया। इसी तरह वार्ड 4 से गुलाम शाह दावेदार थे, लेकिन उनका टिकट काट कर सचू हरपालिया को, वार्ड 21 से पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य मृदुरेखा का टिकट काट सुनीता, वार्ड 32 से वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी शारदा चौधरी दावेदार थी लेकिन सुनीता को टिकट दिया। इसी तरह वार्ड 18 से धर्माराम जाखड़, वार्ड 21 से नेशनल डेलीगेट एनएसयूआई पंकज चौधरी को टिकट नहीं मिला। ऐसे में टिकट की दौड़ के कई दावेदारों के अंतिम समय में टिकट काट दिए गए। ऐसे में कांग्रेस के सामने चुनौती है कि ऐसे नाराज लोगों को कैसे मनाएगी, जिनके टिकट ऐन व्यक्त पर काट दिए गए।

भाजपा

भाजपा से दिग्गज नेता कर्नल सोनाराम जिला प्रमुख के लिए दावेदारी कर रहे थे। हालांकि उन्होंने इसी शर्त पर टिकट की मांग की थी कि उन्हें जिला प्रमुख का प्रत्याशी बनाया जाए, तभी वो जिला परिषद सदस्य की टिकट लेंगे, नहीं तो उन्हें टिकट नहीं चाहिए। पार्टी ने जब सूची जारी की तो उनका नाम नहीं था। इसी तरह वार्ड 4 से रामाराम सेंवर को जिलाध्यक्ष से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद अंतिम दिन दो घंटे पहले ही टिकट काट दिया गया, अब वार्ड 6 से निर्दलीय मैदान में है। इसी तरह वार्ड 21 से बांकाराम धतरवाल दावेदारी कर रहे थे, लेकिन उनका टिकट काट कर विनिता पत्नी उगराराम को दे दिया गया। इसी तरह कई अन्य दावेदार भी है, जिनका अंतिम समय में टिकट का ख्वाब पूरा नहीं हुआ। ऐसे में कई निर्दलीय चुनावी मैदान में उतरे हुए। ऐसे में नामांकन वापसी तक ऐसे नाराज प्रत्याशियों और दावेदारों को पार्टी मनाती है या फिर बगावत पर उतरेंगे, ये बुधवार को प्रत्याशियों की अंतिम सूची जारी होने पर ही तय होगा।

रालोपा

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में उतारी आरएलपी ने जिला परिषद बाड़मेर के 37 में से 25 वार्डों में अपने प्रत्याशी उतारे है। बायतु विधानसभा से आरएलपी से चुनाव लड़े उम्मेदाराम बैनीवाल इस बार वार्ड 34 से एक बार फिर चुनावी मैदान में है। पंचायत समितियों में भी रालोपा ने अपने प्रत्याशी उतारे हंै।

