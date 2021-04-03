पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सरकारी व वन विभाग की जमीन से तोड़े अतिक्रमण कार्रवाई के दौरान 200 टन बजरी और ग्रिट भी जब्त

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
गेहूं रोड व गडरारोड सर्किल के पास गुरुवार को नगरपरिषद दस्ते ने अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान दर्जनों सरकारी जमीन पर कच्चे व पक्के अतिक्रमण जेसीबी की सहायता से तोड़े गए। इस दौरान लोगों के विरोध का भी सामना करना पड़ा। कई युवक जेसीबी के आगे सो गए तो कई उसका पंजा पकड़ कर खड़े हो गए। इन्हें पुलिस बल ने खदेड़ा। इसी तरह गेहूं रोड पर अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान बजरी का अवैध स्टॉक मिला।

इस पर खनि अभियंता गोरधन राम ने बजरी एवं ग्रिट का 200 टन स्टॉक जब्त किया। खनि अभियंता गोरधनराम ने बताया कि गेहूं रोड पहुंचे दस्ते ने पाया कि राजकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर अवैध रूप से बजरी का स्टॉक किया हुआ है। इसकी सूचना मिलने पर गृह रक्षा दल के सुरक्षा दस्ते के साथ मौके पर जाकर जांच की गई।

जांच करने पर पाया कि राजकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण करके स्थानीय लोगों की ओर से बजरी तथा ग्रिट का स्टॉक करके अलग-अलग लोगों को बेचा जा रहा है। मौके पर पपू उर्फ विजयसिंह निवासी रायकॉलोनी, बाड़मेर ने बताया कि वह खनिजों की ट्रेडिंग रॉयल्टी पेड खनिज प्राप्त करके करता है। तकनीकी दल ने खनिज बजरी एवं ग्रिट का स्टॉक लगभग 200 टन को जब्त किया है।

