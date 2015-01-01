पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव:21 पं.स. की 238 सीटों पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा, 151 पर रालोपा प्रत्याशियों के कारण त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 को

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के लिए नामांकन का दौर खत्म होने के बाद चुनावी प्रचार शुरू हो गया है। दिवाली के त्यौहार के बाद प्रथम चरण का मतदान 23 नवंबर को होगा। बाड़मेर जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों में से 4 पहली बार प्रधान बनेंगे। कुल 389 पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए सीटें है, जिसमें 151 सीटों पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस का रोलापा से मुकाबला होगा।

ऐसे में पंचायतीराज में इस बार रालोपा के चुनावी मैदान में उतरने से मुकाबला रोचक हो गया है। बाड़मेर जिले में इस बार 1076 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। सबसे ज्यादा 70 प्रत्याशी चौहटन पंचायत समिति में है। चार चरणों में पंचायतीराज चुनाव होने हैं। प्रशासन की ओर से भी ईवीएम और अन्य तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। कर्मचारियों को ईवीएम का प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। जिले में चुनावों के लिए करीब 2454 बूथ बनाए गए है, जिस पर 5500 ईवीएम की आवश्यकता रहेगा।

जिला परिषद में रालोपा के 22 और पंस. में 151 प्रत्याशी उतारे

राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी इस बार पंचायत चुनाव में जोर अजमा रही है। सबसे ज्यादा गिड़ा पंचायत समिति में 19 सीटों में से 16 प्रत्याशी उतारे है। जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों में 151 प्रत्याशी है। इनमें पायला कल्ला में 8, रामसर में 4, गडरारोड में 7, गुड़ामालानी में 6, बाड़मेर ग्रामीण में 11, शिव में 6, सिणधरी में 9, फागलिया में 4, गिड़ा में 16, पाटौदी में 6, बायतु में 15, आडेल में 11, चौहटन में 7, बालोतरा में 7, कल्याणपुर में 4, बाड़मेर में 3, सिवाना में 12, धोरीमन्ना में 11, सेड़वा में 4 और धनाऊ में 5 प्रत्याशी आरएलपी ने उतारे है।

सरपंच चुनाव से आधा घंटा कम रहेगा मतदान का समय
गत दिनों सरपंच के लिए हुए मतदान में सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5.30 बजे तक कुल 8 घंटे का समय था। जबकि इस बार पंचायतीराज चुनाव में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक ही मतदान होगा। ऐसे में मतदान का आधा घंटा कम समय मिलेगा।

8 दिसंबर को आएंगे नतीजे,10 को जिला प्रमुख और प्रधान चुनेंगे

जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव की मतगणना 8 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे जिला मुख्यालय के पीजी कॉलेज में शुरू होगी। इसके बाद 10 दिसंबर को प्रमुख और प्रधान के लिए चुनाव होगा। 11 दिसंबर को उप प्रमुख और उप प्रधान का चुनाव होगा।

