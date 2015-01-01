पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मैराथन:केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन में अब तक 23 हजार लोगों ने कराया पंजीकरण

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन में अधिकाधिक लोगों से सहभागिता निभाने की अपील की है। इधर, केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन में पंजीकरण कराने को लेकर आमजन में खासा उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। अब तक 23 हजार लोग पंजीकरण करवा चुके हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने अपने संदेश में बताया कि मुझे यह जानकार प्रसन्नता हुई कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सतर्कता की दृष्टि से राज्य सरकार के मास्क ही वैक्सीन है, ध्येय वाक्य पर केन्द्रित केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन का आयोजन 13 से 20 दिसंबर तक किया जा रहा है। उनके मुताबिक कोरोना महामारी का मुकाबला करने के लिए स्वयं का बचाव ही सबसे बड़ा उपाय है।

इस तरह की मैराथन में शामिल होने एवं इसे देखने वाले लोगां में कोरोना से बचाव एवं जागरूकता बरतने की प्रेरणा मिलेगी। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने इस आयोजन में अधिकाधिक लोगों से सहभागिता की अपील की है। इधर, कोरोना जागरूकता का संदेश पहुंचाने के लिए आयोजित होने वाली केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन को लेकर खासा उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। अब तक 23 हजार लोगों ने अपना पंजीकरण करवाया है।

केयर्न ऑयल एंड गैस की सीएसआर हैड हरमीत सेहरा ने बताया कि केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन में 21.1 किमी हाफ मैराथन, 10 किमी कूल रन, 5 किमी ड्रीम रन और 2 किमी फन रन केयर्न पीसीएचएम शामिल हैं। उनके मुताबिक यह हाफ मैराथन कोरोना के खिलाफ जन आंदोलन के रूप में आयोजित की जा रही है।

ताकि अधिकाधिक लोग मास्क पहनने के साथ कोरोना के खिलाफ आंदोलन में भागीदारी निभा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि केयर्न पिंक सिटी हाफ मैराथन में शामिल होने के लिए https://cairnpchm.com/ पर रजिस्ट्रेशन किया जा सकता है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए दो वर्ग निर्धारित किए गए है। पहले वर्ग में निशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा 500 रुपए शुल्क निर्धारित किया गया है। पहले वर्ग के प्रतिभागियों को ऑनलाइन प्रतिभागी प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें