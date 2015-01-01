पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरदार सरोवर से राजस्थान तक:नर्मदा से जिले में 2.46 लाख हेक्टेयर भूमि सिंचित, 2700 करोड़ की परियोजना, दो जिलों की मिटेगी पेयजल समस्या

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2700 करोड़ इस परियाेजना पर खर्च
  • 458 किमी. किमी. लंबी नहर है
  • 2236 डिग्गियों का निर्माण कराया गया

गुजरात के सरदार सरोवर बांध से निकल रही नर्मदा नहर ने राजस्थान के जालोर व बाड़मेर जिले की तस्वीर बदल दी है। सरदार सरोवर से राजस्थान तक 458 किमी. लंबी नहर है। यह सिंचाई और पेयजल दोनों के लिए बहुउद्देश्यीय परियोजना है। बाड़मेर में इस नहर से मिलने वाले पानी से दोनों जिलों के खेतों में फसलें लहलहा रही है।

नर्मदा नहर से निकलने वाली भदराई व पनोरिया वितरिका वितरिका बाड़मेर जिले के किसानों के लिए वरदान साबित हुई है। गुड़ामालानी क्षेत्र की हजारों किसानों के लिए जीवन रेखा बनकर उभरी है। यहां पर खाली पड़े रहने वाले खेतों में पानी की उपलब्धता के बाद रबी की फसलें लहलहा रही है और अनुपयुक्त जमीन अरबों का धान उपजा रही है।

तीन बड़े शहरों सहित सैकड़ों गांवों को मिलेगा मीठा पानी

मुख्य नर्मदा नहर से तीन वितरिकाएं निकाली गई हैं। पहली सांचौर के लिए है, जबकि दूसरी भदराई वितरिका है जो बाड़मेर के गुड़ामालानी क्षेत्र में जाती है। तीसरी पनोरिया वितरिका है। यह भी बाड़मेर जिले के धोरीमन्ना क्षेत्र में जाती है। इसके अलावा इसी परियोजना से पेयजल के लिए पांच प्रोजेक्ट है।

नर्मदा नहर से जालोर के अलावा बाड़मेर जिले में 2 लाख 46 हजार हैक्टेयर भूमि सिंचित हो रही है। नर्मदा नहर परियोजना में 3 लिफ्ट वितरिका 9 फ्लो वितरिका के अलावा 2236 डिग्गियों का निर्माण कराया गया है। 2700 करोड़ रुपए की इस परियाेजना से जालोर-बाड़मेर जिले के कई गांवों की पेयजल समस्या का समाधान भी हुआ है।

नर्मदा से बॉर्डर के गांवों में पहुंचा मीठा पानी, बढ़ेगा सिंचित क्षेत्र

नर्मदा नहर परियोजना से फिलहाल बाड़मेर जिले के गुड़ामालानी क्षेत्र में भी 5 वितरिकाओं से सिंचाई के लिए पानी दिया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा पेयजल योजना के सभी प्रोजेक्ट पर फिलहाल काम चल रहा है। बाड़मेर जिले की पनोरिया वितरिका से पानी की आवक होने के बाद बॉर्डर क्षेत्र के कई गांवों में पेयजल की समस्या से निजात मिल जाएगा।

नर्मदा नहर से बाड़मेर जिले के कई गांवों में पेयजल आपूर्ति की योजना है। इससे अधिकांश गांवों में मीठा पानी मिलने की उम्मीद जगी है। जिले के विशेषकर गुड़ामालानी बेल्ट में सिंचाई के लिए नर्मदा से पेयजल आपूर्ति वरदान साबित हो रही है। यहां की वितरिकाओं से सैकड़ों किसानों के खेत लहलहा रहे है। अब यह क्षेत्र बहुफसली क्षेत्र के रूप में विकसित हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें