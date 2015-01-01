पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वन नेशन वन कार्ड योजना:राशन कार्ड से आधार लिंक का 25 फीसदी काम पूरा, प्रदेश में बाड़मेर तीसरे स्थान पर

बाड़मेर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वन नेशन वन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग का कार्य जिलेभर में तेज रफ्तार से चल रहा है। प्रदेश में बाड़मेर तीसरे स्थान पर है। लाभार्थियों के लिए आधार से सीडिंग के लिए आखिरी तारीख 30 नवंबर है। जिले में 25 फीसदी काम पूरा हो चुका है।

जिले में खाद्य सुरक्षा से जुड़े कुल 3 लाख 5 हजार 921 सदस्य, जिसमें से अभी 2 लाख 75 हजार 176 लोगों ने आधार सीडिंग का कार्य नहीं करवाया है। जिले में 19 लाख उपभोक्ता है। 4 लाख 94 हजार राशन कार्डों की सीडिंग बाकी है। डीएसओ अश्विनी कुमार गुर्जर ने बताया कि सीडिंग नहीं कराने पर उपभोक्ता की खाद्य सामग्री भी बंद हो सकती है।

साथ ही जिन सदस्यों की मौत हो गई है या लड़की की शादी हो गई है तो उनका भी नाम कटवा भी जरूरी होगा। डीलरों के साथ उपभोक्ताओं को जागरूक होकर सहयोग करना चाहिए। आधार सीडिंग कार्ड सीडिंग कार्य के लिए उपभोक्ता उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों और ई-मित्र के माध्यम से अपने आधार कार्ड देकर लिंक करवा सकते हैं।

जिसमें राशन डीलर भी उपभोक्ताओं की मदद करेंगे, लेकिन इसमें ई-मित्र की भूमिका अधिक है, जहां से ही आधार लिंक करवाया जा रहा है। आधार कार्ड के सभी सदस्यों को आधार कार्ड और राशन कार्ड के साथ किसी भी ई-मित्र दुकान पर आधार लिंक करवाया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें