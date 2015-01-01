पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:268 प्रकरण निस्तारित, करोड़ों की अवार्ड राशि पारित

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रदेश में 49898 प्रकरणों का लोक अदालत में एक ही दिन में किया निस्तारण

बाड़मेर एवं चौहटन स्थित सभी न्यायालयों में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन करते हुए गठित बेंचों के अध्यक्ष के रूप में पीठासीन अधिकारी न्यायाधीश मोटर दुर्घटना दावा अधिकरण सुनिल रणवाह, अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश सं.01/02, बाड़मेर, सुशील कुमार जैन, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट/अति. मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट 01 बाड़मेर राजकुमार चौहान, अति. मुख्य न्यायिक सं.01/सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सिद्धार्थ शंकर शर्मा, न्यायाधिकारी, ग्राम न्यायालय, बाड़मेर/सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट, चौहटन/ अति. न्यायिक मजि. सं.01 बाड़मेर सुश्री सोनल पुरोहित, अति. सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सं.02 आशीष बैंदाड़ा के अलावा बेंचों के सदस्य पुरुषोत्तम सोलंकी, श्रवण कुमार चौधरी, विष्णु भगवान चाैधरी, प्रताप सिंह राठौड़, हनीफ खान, अनामिका सांदू ने बाड़मेर एवं चौहटन के पक्षकारों के मध्य कुल 268 प्रकरणों में आपसी समझाइश से राजीनामा करवाकर दो करोड़ चौरासी लाख छत्तीस हजार आठ सौ तैंतालीस रुपए अवार्ड राशि पारित की गई।

अध्यक्ष, तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति बाड़मेर के पीठासीन अधिकारी सुशील कुमार जैन ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के जरिये मोटर दुर्घटना दावा अधिकरण, बाड़मेर द्वारा कुल 45 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर क्लेम सेटलमेंट की 1 करोड़ 86 लाख 82 हजार रुपए का पंचाट जारी किया।

इसी तरह बैंक, बीएसएनएल व बीमा कंपनी के प्रि-लिटिगेशन के कुल 19 प्रकरणों में समझाइश कर 84 हजार 206 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए। अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश सं.01, बाड़मेर में प्रि-लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों सहित कुल 69 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 2 लाख 95 हजार 920 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया।

अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश सं.02 बाड़मेर में 11 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया। मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट, बाड़मेर में कुल 23 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 7173222 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया। अति. मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सं. 01 में कुल 06, अति. मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सं.02 में कुल 10 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया।

सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट, बाड़मेर में कुल 64 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 2185701 रुपए अवार्ड राशि पारित की। सिविल न्यायाधीश एवं न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट, चौहटन में 1 प्रकरण का निस्तारण किया। अति. न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सं.01, बाड़मेर में कुल 8 प्रकरणों का व अति. न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट सं 02, बाड़मेर में कुल 23 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर एक लाख रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया।

ग्राम न्यायालय, बाड़मेर के द्वारा कुल 7 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। बाड़मेर एवं चौहटन स्थित न्यायालयों में 268 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर दो करोड़ चौरासी लाख छत्तीस हजार आठ सौ तैंतालीस रुपए की अवार्ड राशि पारित करवाई। शनिवार को प्रदेश भर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालतों में प्रदेश प्रि-लिटिगेशन में 10394 एवं न्यायालयों में लंबित 39504 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया। कुल 3 अरब 39 करोड़ 94 लाख 77 हजार 26 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए गए।

