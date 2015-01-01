पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:कोविड के 27 नए केस, अब 268 एक्टिव, 22 रोगियों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
कोविड-19 के सोमवार को 27 नए केस मिले है। 501 सैंपल की जांच की गई। 22 रोगियों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में अब एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 268 है। पिछले कई दिनों से कोविड के मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है।

बाड़मेर में अब तक कोविड संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4175 तक पहुंच गया है, जबकि 73253 सैंपल लिए गए है। 61 रोगियों की कोरोना की वजह से मौत हो चुकी है। लगातार बढ़े रहे कोरोना रोगियों से बाड़मेर में आंकड़ा घटने की बजाय बढ़ रहा है। सीएमएचओ डा. बाबूलाल विश्नोई ने बताया कि सोमवार को 501 सैंपल की जांच की गई, जिसमें 27 संक्रमित मिले है, जबकि 474 निगेटिव मिले है।

बाड़मेर पीएमओ में 11, बालोतरा में 7, जालीपा में 2, कवास में 1, एमपीटी नागाणा व जसोल में 3-3 रोगी मिले। जिले के अलग-अलग कोविड सेंटर में अब 86 रोगी भर्ती है। जबकि गत दिनों यह आंकड़ा 40 तक पहुंच गया था। इसके बाद एकाएक रोगियों में इजाफा होने से कोविड सेंटर में रोगी बढ़े है।

