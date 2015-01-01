पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:जिला परिषद के 37 में 36 पढ़े-लिखे सदस्य,पं.स. में पहली बार 123 युवा

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुकेश कुमार।
  • जिला परिषद के 99 व पंचायत समिति के 37 फीसदी सदस्य शिक्षित

पंचायतीराज चुनावों में शैक्षणिक योग्यता की अनिवार्यता खत्म करने के बावजूद जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य पढ़े-लिखे ही चुने गए। जिला परिषद के 37 सदस्यों में 23 वर्षीय गंगाराम सबसे युवा सदस्य है। वहीं 71 वर्षीय अमीना सबसे बुजुर्ग है। योग्यता के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो 6 जिला परिषद सदस्य पाेस्ट ग्रेजुएट है।

9 ग्रेज्युएट, 6 सीनियर सैकंडरी उत्तीर्ण, 4 सैकंडरी व एक आठवीं पास है। इसके अलावा 10 सिर्फ साक्षर है और एक निरक्षर सदस्य है। जिला परिषद बोर्ड में औसत 70 फीसदी सदस्य पढ़े-लिखे हैं। जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों से 389 सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए हैं। पहली बार 21 साल के 11 पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुने गए। वहीं 112 सदस्यों की उम्र 30 साल से कम है।

यानी 123 युवा जनप्रतिनिधि चुने गए हैं। बाड़मेर ग्रामीण पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 15 से भाजपा की 82 वर्षीय हउआ सबसे बुजुर्ग सदस्य है। पंचायत समिति के 14 सदस्य पोस्ट ग्रेज्युएट, 35 ग्रेजुएट है। वहीं 50 ने सीनियर सैकंडरी, 39 दसवीं पास है। 29 आठवीं व 7 पांचवीं उत्तीर्ण है। इसके अलावा सर्वाधिक 147 सदस्य महज साक्षर है। 32 सदस्य असाक्षर है। जिन्हें पढ़ना-लिखना नहीं आता है। औसत 37 फीसदी पढ़े-लिखे जनप्रतिनिधि है।

सलमान और मुकेश प्रदेश के सबसे युवा प्रधान, रामसर प्रधान वरजू सबसे बुजुर्ग

जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों के प्रधान निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं। शनिवार को अधिकांश प्रधानों ने पदभार भी संभाल लिया। गडरारोड के प्रधान सलमान खां व फागलिया प्रधान मुकेश कुमार की उम्र क्रमश: 21-21 वर्ष है। ये दोनों प्रदेश के सबसे युवा प्रधान है। गिड़ा प्रधान जानकी देवी व चौहटन प्रधान रुपाराम सारण पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट है।

वहीं पाटोदी प्रधान ममता, बालोतरा प्रधान भगवतसिंह,गुड़ामालानी प्रधान बिजलाराम,गडरारोड प्रधान सलमान खां व शिव के 23 वर्षीय प्रधान महेंद्र कुमार ग्रेजुएट है। रामसर प्रधान वरजू देवी (75) सबसे बुजुर्ग है। पायला कला प्रधान चुन्नीलाल, सिवाना प्रधान मुकनसिंह राजपुरोहित,कल्याणपुर प्रधान उम्मेदसिंह अराबा, फागलिया प्रधान मुकेश कुमार ने सीनियर सैकंडरी कर रखी है। बाड़मेर प्रधान पवन कंवर, सेड़वा प्रधान रमेश कुमार केवल साक्षर है। वहीं बाड़मेर ग्रामीण प्रधान जेठी देवी, समदड़ी प्रधान संतोष जीनगर, धोरीमन्ना प्रधान इंदुबाला विश्नोई दसवीं पास है।

21 साल की उम्र में ही बन गए जनप्रतिनिधि
बाड़मेर पंचायत समिति से हमीराराम, महेंद्र कुमार, गडरारोड से सलमान खां, सिणधरी से अचलाराम, गिड़ा से जितेंद्र कुमार, सिवाना से नरपत कुमार, फागलिया से मुकेश कुमार व जसोदा,पायला कला से रेखा चौधरी, चौहटन से शौकत खां व रामसर से जरीना महज 21 साल की उम्र में पंचायत समिति सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए। इसमें अधिकांश की पढ़ाई चल रही है।

पढ़े-लिखे युवाओं के हाथ में विकास की बागडोर
जिले में पिछले पंचायतीराज चुनाव में 17 पंचायत समितियां थी। इस बार परिसीमन के बाद बढ़कर 21 हो गई है। पहली बार 12 युवा प्रधान चुने गए हैं। जिनकी उम्र 40 साल से कम है। शैक्षणिक योग्यता की बात करें तो 5 प्रधान ग्रेजुएट है। 5 सीनियर सैकंडरी व तीन सैकंडरी उत्तीर्ण है। पढ़े-लिखे व युवा प्रधानों के हाथ में ग्रामीण विकास की बागडोर है। ऐसे में जिले की जनता को युवा प्रधानों से विकास की उम्मीदें भी अधिक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें