पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रथम चरण का मतदान आज:4,01,404 मतदाता 5 पंस. की 95 सीटों पर 272 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का करेंगे फैसला

बाड़मेर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाड़मेर . कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समर्थन में सभा को संबोधित करते विधायक मेवाराम जैन।
  • चौहटन, धनाऊ, रामसर गडरारोड व फागलिया

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के प्रथम चरण में 5 पंचायत समितियों में चुनाव प्रचार का दौर खत्म हो गया है। सोमवार को सुबह 7.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक 609 बूथों पर मतदान होंगा। इन 5 पंचायत समितियों के कुल 4 लाख एक हजार 404 मतदाता 272 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में कैद करेंगे।

गडरारोड, रामसर, चौहटन, धनाऊ, फागलिया की 13 जिला परिषद सीटों पर 37 प्रत्याशी और 95 पंचायत समिति सदस्य सीटों पर 235 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। इन 11 नवंबर को नाम वापसी के बाद प्रत्याशियों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित हो गए थे और इसके बाद प्रत्याशी मैदान में प्रचार-प्रसार में जुटे हुए थे।

इस बार मतदान के लिए आधा घंटा बढ़ाया गया है, सुबह 7.30 बजे मतदान शुरू होगा। मतदान से 24 घंटे पहले प्रचार-प्रसार का दौर थम गया। इसके बाद रविवार देर रात तक प्रत्याशी डोर टू डोर संपर्क कर मतदाताओं से वोट देने की अपील कर रहे थे। अब आज ईवीएम में इन प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य कैद होने के बाद 8 दिसंबर को भाग्य का फैसला सामने आ जाएगा।

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव के लिए रविवार को पोलिंग पार्टिया बूथों पर पहुंच गई। कोविड-19 के चलते मतदान केंद्रों पर व्यापक तैयारियों और सोशल डिस्टेसिंग, सेनेटाइजर का इस्तेमाल सहित तमाम व्यवस्थाओं को सुचारू किया। सोमवार सुबह मतदान शुरू होगा।

बूथों पर सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के साथ कतार में खड़े रहकर मतदान करना होगा। बुजुर्ग और दिव्यांग जनों के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। मतदान बूथों पर सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त किए गए है। पुलिसकर्मी और होमगार्ड के जवान भी तैनात रहेंगे। पोलिंग बूथ के 100 मीटर की परिधि में किसी भी पार्टी के लोग का टेंट या स्टॉल नहीं लगेगी।

दूसरे चरण का मतदान 27 नवंबर, तीसरे का 1 दिसंबर और चौथे व अंतिम चरण का मतदान 5 दिसंबर को होगा। 8 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे जिला मुख्यालय पर मतगणना होगी। इस बार जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम से मतदान के कारण मतगणना में ज्यादा समय नहीं लगेगा। 10 को प्रमुख और प्रधान, 11 को उप प्रमुख और उप प्रधान का चुनाव होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें