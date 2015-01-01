पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • 4.20 Lakh Illiterates In 33 Districts Of The State, Maximum 3.15 Lakh Women Illiterate, Now Reading And Writing Campaign Will Start

निरक्षरता का कलंक:प्रदेश के 33 जिलो में 4.20 लाख निरक्षर,सबसे ज्यादा 3.15 लाख महिलाएं अनपढ़, अब शुरू होगा पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वर्ष 2020-21 में एमएचआरडी नई दिल्ली की और से राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा
  • प्रदेश में एससी के 76 हजार, एसटी के 69 हजार, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के 4200 और अन्य वर्गों में 2 लाख 32 हजार लोग असाक्षर है
  • निदेशक साक्षरता ने सभी जिला कलेक्टरों को जारी किए दिशा-निर्देश

पूनमसिंह राठौड़. प्रदेश में निरक्षरता का कलंक मिटाने के लिए सरकारी योजनाएं कामयाब नहीं हो रही हैं। बाड़मेर समेत राज्य के 33 जिलों में 15 साल से अधिक आयु के 4 लाख 20 हजार महिला व पुरूष निरक्षर है।

15 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग के निरक्षरों में सर्वाधिक 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं हैं। वहीं पुरूषों का आंकड़ा एक लाख पांच हजार है। राजस्थान में सबसे ज्यादा 33300 निरक्षर सिरोही और सबसे कम 4000 निरक्षर दौसा जिले से है। बाड़मेर में नौ हजार महिला व पुरूष निरक्षर है।

केंद्र सरकार ने अनपढ़ रहे लोगों को साक्षर करने के लिए पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान शुरू किया है। वर्ष 2020-21 में एमएचआरडी नई दिल्ली की और से राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिला साक्षरता समिति के तत्वावधान में शुरू होने वाले पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए जिला स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाएगा।

इस संबंध में साक्षरता एवं सतत शिक्षा के निदेशक डॉ. भंवरलाल ने सभी कलेक्टरों को आदेश जारी किए हैं। सी-ग्रेड, ड्राप आउट व 2011 की जनगणना में शेष रहे निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। प्रदेश में एससी के 76 हजार, एसटी के 69 हजार, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के 4200 और अन्य वर्गों में 2 लाख 32 हजार लोग असाक्षर है। गौरतलब है कि बाड़मेर में साक्षरता दर बढ़ने से असाक्षर महिला व पुरूषों की संख्या कम हुई है।

सरकारी योजनाओं पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च, फिर भी महिलाएं निरक्षर
निरक्षर महिला व पुरूषों को साक्षर करने के लिए बीते बीस साल से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की कई योजनाएं संचालित हो रही है। सबसे पहले लोक शिक्षा अभियान शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद सतत शिक्षा, साक्षर भारत और बेटी पढ़ाओ बचाओ अभियान। महिला शिक्षा पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं।

बावजूद इसके साक्षरता दर बढ़ नहीं रही है। आंकड़ों पर नजर दौड़ाए तो 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं अनपढ़ है। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक सिरोही में 24 हजार महिलाएं निरक्षर है। वहीं करौली में 22 हजार, जैसलमेर में 10 और बाड़मेर में 6750 निरक्षर महिलाएं है।

अब कॉलेज के विद्यार्थी व एनसीसी के स्वयं सेवक जगाएंगे शिक्षा की अलख
निदेशालय साक्षरता एंव सतत शिक्षा ने पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है। कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिला, ब्लॉक एवं ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाए। निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने के लिए स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का चयन किया जाए।

एनसीसी, एनएसएस, स्काउट गाइड व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को उनके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में रहने वाले निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने का लक्ष्य दिया जाए। प्रत्येक ब्लॉक पर एक विशेष महिला कक्षा के संचालन के लिए ऐसी पंचायत का चयन किया जाए जहां महिला साक्षरता दर 40 फीसदी से कम हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें