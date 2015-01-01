पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:प्रदेश में 4.20 लाख निरक्षर, अब शुरू होगा पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान,राज्य में 15 से अधिक आयुवर्ग के निरक्षर को साक्षर करने की तैयारी

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिरोही में सबसे ज्यादा 33 हजार और दौसा में सिर्फ 4000 अनपढ़

प्रदेश में निरक्षरता का कलंक मिटाने के लिए सरकारी योजनाएं कामयाब नहीं हो रही हैं। बाड़मेर समेत राज्य के 33 जिलों में 15 साल से अधिक आयु के 4 लाख 20 हजार महिला व पुरूष निरक्षर है। 15 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग के निरक्षरों में सर्वाधिक 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं हैं। वहीं पुरूषों का आंकड़ा एक लाख पांच हजार है। सबसे ज्यादा 33300 निरक्षर सिरोही और सबसे कम 4000 निरक्षर दौसा जिले से है।

बाड़मेर में नौ हजार महिला व पुरूष निरक्षर है। केंद्र सरकार ने अनपढ़ रहे लोगों को साक्षर करने के लिए पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान शुरू किया है। वर्ष 2020-21 में एमएचआरडी नई दिल्ली की और से राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिला साक्षरता समिति के तत्वावधान में शुरू होने वाले पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए जिला स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाएगा।

इस संबंध में साक्षरता एवं सतत शिक्षा के निदेशक डॉ. भंवरलाल ने सभी कलेक्टरों को आदेश जारी किए हैं। 2011 की जनगणना में शेष रहे निरक्षर को साक्षर किया जाएगा। राज्य में एससी के 76 हजार, एसटी के 69 हजार,अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के 4200 और अन्य वर्गों में 2 लाख 32 हजार लोग निरक्षर है।

योजनाओं पर सालाना करोड़ों खर्च, फिर भी महिलाएं असाक्षर
निरक्षर महिला व पुरूषों को साक्षर करने के लिए बीते बीस साल से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की कई योजनाएं संचालित हो रही है। सबसे पहले लोक शिक्षा अभियान शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद सतत शिक्षा, साक्षर भारत और बेटी पढ़ाओ बचाओ अभियान। महिला शिक्षा पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके साक्षरता दर बढ़ नहीं रही है। आंकड़ों पर नजर दौड़ाए तो 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं अनपढ़ है। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक सिरोही में 24 हजार महिलाएं निरक्षर है। वहीं करौली में 22 हजार, जैसलमेर में 10 और बाड़मेर में 6750 निरक्षर महिलाएं है।

कॉलेज के विद्यार्थी व स्वयंसेवक बनाएंगे साक्षर | निदेशालय साक्षरता एंव सतत शिक्षा ने पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है। कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिला, ब्लॉक एवं ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाए। निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने के लिए स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों का चयन किया जाए। इसके अलावा एनसीसी, एनएसएस, स्काउट गाइड व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को उनके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में रहने

वाले निरक्षरोंं को पढ़ाने का लक्ष्य दिया जाए। प्रत्येक ब्लॉक पर एक विशेष महिला कक्षा के संचालन के लिए ऐसी पंचायत का चयन किया जाए जहां महिला साक्षरता दर 40 फीसदी से कम हो। जिला साक्षरता एंव सतत शिक्षा अधिकारियों को सात दिन में कार्ययोजना तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

प्रदेश में किस जिले में कितने निरक्षर

अजमेर 8000 अलवर 19300 बासंवाड़ा 12600 बार 28600 बाड़मेर 9000 भरतपुर 4500 भीलवाड़ा 6300 बीकानेर 12000 बूंदी 9900 चितौड़गढ़ 12300 चुरू 5900 दौसा 4000 धौलपुर 16500 डूंगरपुर 7300 गंगानगर 7200 हनुमानगढ़ 6600 जयपुर 20000 जैसलमेर 14400 जालौर 19200 झालावाड़ 6500 झंुझुनूं 5800 जोधपुर 12700 करौली 30300 कोटा 7900 नागौर 28200 पाली 19000 प्रतापगढ़ 6300 राजसमंद 6000 स.माधोपुर 4100 सीकर 6300 सिरोही 33300 टोंक 15000 उदयपुर 15000

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें