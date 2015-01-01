पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का पलटवार:ठंडी हवाओं से एक दिन में गिरा 5 डिग्री पारा, कोहरा छाने की संभावना

बाड़मेर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर समेत जिलेभर में मौसम का मिजाज बदलने के बाद सर्द हवाएं चलने लगी है। दोपहर में तल्ख धूप के बाद शाम को हल्के बादल छाए रहे और ठंडी हवाओं के कारण दिन का पारा गिरकर 25 डिग्री पहुंच गया। वहीं रात के तापमान में दो डिग्री गिरावट दर्ज की गई। एक दिन में 5 डिग्री पारा गिरने से सर्दी असर दिखाने लगी है। शाम के बाद ठंडी हवाएं चलने की वजह से ठिठुरन महसूस होने लगी।

इसका कारण यही है कि उत्तरी भारत से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ लगभग गुजर गया है और अब उत्तर से हवाएं चलना शुरू होने लगी है। अगले दो दिन में यह असर पूर्ण रूप से समाप्त होगा व तापमान में गिरावट की संभावनाएं बनेगी। इसके बाद ठिठुरन भी बढ़ने लगेेगी।

शनिवार को मौसम अचानक बदल गया। सुबह से सर्दी तेज रही। दोपहर में धूप से कुछ राहत मिली। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार अरब सागर में बने एक डिप्रेशन व पश्चिम से चली रही हवाओं से मौसम में ये बदलाव हुआ। इससे रविवार को भी मौसम ऐसा ही रहने एवं सुबह कोहरा अथवा धुंध छाने की संभावना है।

जानिए...कैसे और क्यों बदला मौसम

  • देश के पश्चिमी हिस्सों में हवाएं पश्चिमी व दक्षिणी चल रही हैं। अरब सागर में डिप्रेशन बना है।
  • इससे गुजरात, एमपी, राजस्थान व यूपी की तरफ हवाओं के साथ बादल व नमी पहंुची।
  • मौसम वैज्ञानिकाें के अनुसार दक्षिणी हवाएं गर्म हैं तथा उनके साथ नमी आ रही है।
  • वहीं पश्चिमी हवाएं सूखी व ठंडी है। ये दोनों हवाएं गुजराज, एमपी व राजस्थान में मिल रही हैं।
  • ऐसे में यहां कनवर्जन जोन बना है। बादल-नमी एकत्र होने लगे हैं। इससे बारिश-बौछारों की संभावनाएं हैं।
