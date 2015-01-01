पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:53 नए पॉजिटिव केस आए, जिले का आंकड़ा 4537 पहुंचा

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी लगातार बढ़ रहा है। संक्रमण का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। शनिवार को जिले में 53 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बाबूलाल विश्नोई ने बताया कि शनिवार को 637 सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट में 53 पॉजिटिव मिले।

इसके साथ संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4531 पहुंच गया। अब तक कोरोना से 62 मौतें हो चुकी है। 50 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो गए। अब 246 एक्टिव केस है। बाड़मेर में 31, चौहटन 2, बायतु 12, बालोतरा 2, सिवाना में 2 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

