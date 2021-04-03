पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टेट जीएसटी की एंटी इवेजिन टीम का बड़ा खुलासा:जालोर के 6 युवकों ने बाड़मेर से करवाया 5 फर्मों का रजिस्ट्रेशन जोधपुर में 80 करोड़ का फर्जी लेनदेन कर 1 करोड़ की जीएसटी चोरी

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • फर्मों ने माल खरीदा न बेचा

जोधपुर में पांच बोगस फर्मों से 80 करोड़ रुपए का फर्जी लेनदेन के साथ एक करोड़ रुपए की जीएसटी चोरी में चौंकाने वाला सच सामने आया है। बोगस फर्मों के कागजी संचालक जालोर जिले के निवासी है। इन्होंने फर्मों का रजिस्ट्रेशन बाड़मेर के सीए से करवाया और कारोबार जोधपुर में दर्शाया। महज तीन माह में ही करीब एक करोड़ से अधिक जीएसटी चोरी का कारनामा कर दिखाया। स्टेट जीएसटी टीम की कार्रवाई के बाद स्क्रैप कारोबारियों का फर्जीवाड़ा खुलकर सामने आ गया।

प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में बोगस फर्म संचालकों ने बताया कि उन्होंने तो सिर्फ दस्तावेज दिए और चेक पर हस्ताक्षर किए। इसके अलावा लेनदेन व कारोबार के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। जबकि रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक पांच बोगस फर्मों से 80 करोड़ रुपए का फर्जी लेनदेन भी हो चुका है। स्टेट जीएसटी की एंटी इवेजिन के उपायुक्त भारतसिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि मामले की जांच चल रही है।

फर्जीवाड़े के मामले के मास्टर माइंड का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद ही खुलासा होगा।गौरतलब है कि बुधवार को स्टेट जीएसटी की एंटी इवेजिन टीम ने बोगस फर्मों के फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा करते हुए कार्रवाई शुरू की। बोगस फर्म संचालकों से पूछताछ करने के साथ मास्टर माइंड का पता लगाने में जुटी है।

दिहाड़ी मजदूरी, हाथ ठेला चलाने वालों के नाम बोगस फर्मों का रजिस्ट्रेशन

3 माह में करोड़ों का लेनदेन

​​​​​​​जालोर जिले के निवासी छह युवकों ने बाड़मेर के एक सीए से अलग-अलग फर्मों का रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया। सीए को आधार कार्ड, पैन कार्ड समेत सभी दस्तावेज दिए। इसके बाद नवंबर 2020 में 5 फर्मों का रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा दिया। चार संचालकों ने सामग्री बिक्री करना दर्शाया और दो ने सामग्री खरीदना। यानी माल बेचने वाली और खरीदने वाली सभी बोगस थी। केवल कागजी खानापूर्ति के लिए फर्मों का ट्रांजेक्शन दिखाया गया।

इस बारे में पुख्ता जानकारी मिलने के बाद स्टेट जीएसटी ने कार्रवाई करते हुए सबूत जुटाए। पता चला कि दिहाड़ी मजदूर, ठेले वालों के नाम से फर्में खोल उनसे बोगस बिलिंग के जरिए टैक्स चोरी कर रहा था। जोधपुर व बाड़मेर के 6 ठिकानों पर छानबीन के बाद टीम टैक्स चुराने वाले स्क्रैप कारोबारियों तक पहुंची। प्रारंभिक पड़ताल में ही करीब एक करोड़ से अधिक की जीएसटी चोरी के सबूत मिले हैं। इसके अलावा पांच बोगस फर्मों से 80 करोड़ रुपए का फर्जी लेनदेन भी सामने आया है।

5 फर्में तो पूरी की पूरी फर्जी

स्टेट जीएसटी की एंटी इवेजिन टीम की जांच में पता चला कि बड़े स्क्रैप कारोबारियों को बिलिंग करने वाली नई फर्मों के मालिक हकीकत में ठेला लगाने वाले हैं। ऐसी 5 फर्म रामदेव एंटरप्राइजेज, पैसिफिक एंटरप्राइजेज, राजेंद्र इम्पैक्स, उदयराज कॉर्पोरेशन, एसएलवी इंटरनेशनल तो पूरी तरह से बोगस पाई गई।

इनके रजिस्ट्रेशन में दिए पते व किरायेनामे भी फर्जी थे। जाली किराएनामों पर उन एड्रेस वाले मकान मालिकों के साइन भी फर्जी थे। इन फर्मों में पिछले चार-पांच महीने में ही 80 करोड़ से ज्यादा के लेनदेन किए गए थे, जिसे जीएसटी रिटर्न में घोषित किया गया था।

