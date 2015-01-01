पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • 60 Percent People In The State Suffering From Piles And Bhagandar Are Able To Successfully Treat It With The Kshar Sutra Method Of Ayurveda.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विश्व पाइल्स दिवस:प्रदेश में 60 फीसदी लोग बवासीर और भगंदर से पीड़ित आयुर्वेद की क्षार सूत्र विधि से इसका सफल इलाज संभव

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पाइल्स का दर्द रहित इलाज संभव, हजारों लोगों को मिली राहत

राजस्थान में गर्मी ज्यादा पड़ती है। इसके साथ ही यहां का खानपान भी गर्म प्रकृति का होने की वजह से यहां पर पाइल्स, भगंदर के मरीज ज्यादा है। प्रदेश में 60 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोग मस्से या भगंदर की बीमारी से पीड़ित है। पूरे देश में इसका प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। यह एक ऐसी बीमारी है, जिसका लोग बहुत ही कम जिक्र करते है। जब भी ज्यादा पीड़ा होती है तो इसके बाद इलाज के लिए भागदौड़ करते है।

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति में सामान्य प्रक्रिया से इसका इलाज किया जाता है और वह सफल होता है। वर्तमान में इसका सर्वाधिक सफलतम इलाज आयुर्वेद की क्षार सूत्र विधि से संभव है। लोगों में जानकारी के अभाव में हजारों लाखों रुपए खर्च करके भी इससे निजात नहीं पा रहे है। आज विश्व पाइल्स दिवस है, इस अवसर पर क्षार सूत्र विधि के विशेषज्ञ व पांच हजार से अधिक रोगियों का सफल इलाज करने वाले डॉ. मोहन जांगिड़ ने इस बीमारी से जुड़ी धारणाओं और इलाज की जानकारी भास्कर के साथ साझा की। साथ ही इस बीमारी से ठीक हुए मरीजों ने भी अपने अनुभव साझा किए।

15 साल दवाइयां ली लेकिन दर्द बढ़ता गया, आयुर्वेदिक इलाज से अब ठीक

पंद्रह साल से भगंदर की समस्या से पीड़ित था। बाड़मेर एवं जोधपुर से इलाज करवाया लेकिन कुछ समय बाद ही दुबारा वही तकलीफ होनी शुरू हो जाती थी। इसके बाद किसी रिश्तेदार ने बताया कि आयुर्वेदिक इलाज करवाओ। बाड़मेर में डॉ. मोहन जांगिड़ से संपर्क किया। इन्होंने क्षार सूत्र विधि से भगंदर का इलाज किया। अब इलाज को पूरा एक साल हो गया है। पूरी तरह ठीक हो गया हूं। इसका सबसे सफल इलाज आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सा पद्धति में ही है।
-ओकाराम, मरीज

मुझे 1993 से मस्से की शिकायत थी, मस्से होने की वजह से खून आना शुरू हो गया और बहुत ही दर्द होता था। मुम्बई में ऑपरेशन करवाया। ऑपरेशन बहुत ही दर्दनाक था, कुछ समय बाद दुबारा वही समस्या होनी शुरू हो गई। इसके बाद कई सालों तक एलोपैथिक दवाइयां खाई लेकिन कोई असर नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद बाड़मेर में आयुर्वेदिक इलाaज के बारे में जानकारी मिली तो यहां आकर क्षार सूत्र विधि से इलाज करवाया। इलाज के दिन में वापिस मुम्बई रवाना हो गया। आठ दिन बाद मस्से अपने आप ठीक हो गए और अब मैं पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हूं।

क्षार सूत्र विधि एक उपचारित धागा है। इससे धागों को 21 दिन तक उपचारित किया जाता है। इससे थुहर का दूध, अपामार्ग क्षार, हल्दी आदि औषधियों का प्रयोग किया जाता है। क्षार सूत्र पद्धति से ठीक हुआ पाइल्स दुबारा नहीं होता तथा भगंदर आदि रोग जड़ से मिट जाते है। इलाज के बाद रोगी रोजमर्रा के काम आसानी से कर सकता है। इसके लिए किसी तरह की एंटीबायोटिक दवाइयां का सेवन नहीं करना पड़ता।
-डॉ. मोहन जांगिड़, क्षार सूत्र विधि विशेषज्ञ
सवाईराम, मरीज

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें