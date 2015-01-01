पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

20 करोड़ की धनतेरस:दीपावली पर आज 70 करोड़ के कारोबार की उम्मीद, कोरोनाकाल के सात माह बाद बाजारों में लौटी खुशियां

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
रात आठ बजे तक करीब 20 करोड़ की बिक्री हुई
  • दीपोत्सव का श्रीगणेश:ऑटोमोबाइल की बिक्री में तेजी रही, बर्तन, कपड़े व रेडिमेड व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक की अधिक रही डिमांड

धनतेरस को लेकर बाजार पहले से सजे थे। सुबह आठ बजे से ही मुख्य बाजारों में ग्राहकों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया। स्टेशन रोड, ढाणी बाजार, लक्ष्मी बाजार में दोपहर तक ग्राहकों की भीड़ उमड़ी। शो रूम, हैंडलूम में खरीदारी को लेकर उत्साह नजर आया। कोरोना का लंबा समय गुजरने के बाद दीपोत्सव पर अच्छी ग्राहकी से व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिल उठे। हालांकि सुबह से व्यापारियों को कम ग्राहकी की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन रात आठ बजे तक करीब 20 करोड़ की बिक्री हुई।

ऑटोमोबाइल का सबसे ज्यादा क्रेज रहा। बाइक,चार पहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में तेजी रही। एक ही दिन में शहर में एक हजार से अधिक बाइक, दो सौ से अधिक चार पहिया वाहन बिके। भाईदूज तक चलने वाले इस चार दिवसीय पर्व के पहले दिन धनतेरस पर ही सोने-चांदी, ऑटोमोबाइल्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और गारमेंट्स का जिले में कारोबार करोड़ों रुपए में हुआ। धनतेरस का अबूझ मुहूर्त शुक्रवार शाम 6.30 बजे तक था। व्यापारियों काे उम्मीद है कि दीपावली तक कारोबार 70 कराेड़ तक पहुंच जाएगा।

इधर, दीपावली काे लेकर बाजाराें में सजावट भी हाे गई है। स्टेशन रोड पर अहिंसा सर्किल से लेकर ढाणी बाजार तक कदम-कदम पर दुकानें सजी थी। पुलिस जवानों ने यातायात व्यवस्था संभाल रखी थी। शहर में ट्रेफिक वन वे होने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा। रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से शहर जगमग नजर आया। सुबह से ही बाजारों में खरीदारी करने पहुंच गए। इस वजह से शहर के बाजारों में सुबह से रात तक भीड़ रही।

त्योहारी सीजन के साथ सावों की वजह से बढ़ी ग्राहकी

पंडितों के अनुसार धनत्रयोदशी व रूपचौदस को खरीदारी करना शुभ माना जाता है। इसीलिए लोग केवल दीपावली ही नहीं बल्कि आगामी शादियों की सीजन की भी शुभ खरीदारी इन्हीं दो दिनों में करते हैं। धनतेरस पर चित्रा नक्षत्र का योग भौतिकता प्रदान करने वाला माना जाता है। इस दिन स्वास्थ्य के देवता धन्वंतरि व कोष के देवता कुबेर का पूजन किया गया। इन दिनों त्यौहार के साथ शादियों की सीजन के कारण ग्राहकी बढ़ी है। दीपावली त्योहार के दिन ग्राहकी बढ़ने के साथ ही बाजार में धन वर्ष होगी।

दीपोत्सव आज, रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से सजा शहर

धनतेरस की रात को शहर रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से जगमग करता नजर आया। स्टेशन रोड से ढाणी बाजार तक दुकानें व मकानों की सजावट कर रखी थी। दीपावली के दौरान लोगों ने घरों में दीपक जलाकर धनतेरस मनाई। शनिवार को दीपावली को लेकर बाजारों में खरीदारी का बूम आएगा। कोरोना काल के चलते इस बार पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगी है। ऐसे में बच्चे पटाखे नहीं छोड़ सकेंगे। रविवार को रामा-श्यामा के दिन लोग एक-दूसरे के घर जाकर खुशियां बांटेंगे।

बाजार में लक्ष्मी कृपा : धनतेरस पर अच्छी खरीदारी, रात को ग्राहकों की भीड़

ऑटाेमाेबाइल

शुक्रवार काे शहर में बाइक की बिक्री में तेजी रही। लोगों ने करीब एक हजार बाइक खरीदी। वहीं दो सौ से अधिक चार पहिया वाहन बिके। इतना ही नहीं लोगों ने दीपावली को लेकर वाहनों की एडवांस बुकिंग करवा रखी है। दीपावली के दिन शनिवार को वाहन घर ले जाएंगे। ऑटाे माेबाइल व्यवसाइयों का कहना है कि शनिवार काे दीपावली पर अच्छा कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है।

इलेक्ट्राॅनिक

​​​​​​​बाजार में लोग फ्रिज, टीवी, एलईडी, वाॅशिंग मशीन सहित अन्य इलेक्ट्राॅनिक सामान खरीदने के लिए बाजार पहुंचे। कुछ ने शनिवार के लिए एडवांस बुकिंग कराई। इलेक्ट्राॅनिक व्यापारियों ने बताया कि शहर में 50 लाख से अधिक का कारोबार हुआ।

कपड़ा बाजार

शुक्रवार को कपड़े की दुकानों पर भीड़ रही। रेडीमेड कपड़ाें की खरीदारी ज्यादा हो रही है। रेडीमेड गारमेंट व्यापारियाें का कहना है कि धनतेरस पर अच्छा व्यापार हुआ। शनिवार काे दीपावली पर व्यापार और अधिक अच्छा रहेगा। इसके लिए दुकानदाराें ने तैयारी की है।
सर्राफा बाजार

धनतेरस पर लोगों ने साेने व चांदी के जेवर खरीदे। कुछ लाेगाें ने कलदार भी खरीदे। चांदी के सिक्के भी खूब बिके। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि सोने-चांदी के सिक्कों और बर्तनों की अच्छी बिक्री रही। दीपावली को और भी अधिक खरीदारी की संभावना है।

बर्तन बाजार

शुक्रवार को धनतेरस मनाने वाले लोगाें ने बर्तन खरीदे। इसलिए बाजार में ज्यादा भीड़ रही, इसके लिए बर्तन व्यापारियों ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी। व्यापारियाें ने बताया कि दीपावली त्योहार को लेकर छाेटे बर्तनाें की मांग अधिक की जा रही है।

