पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव:भाजपा-कांग्रेस के 70% टिकट फाइनल 30% पर संशय, आज से शुरू होंगे नामांकन

बाड़मेर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों के 389 वार्ड सदस्य और जिला परिषद के 37 वार्ड सदस्यों के लिए आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे
  • पार्टियों ने अब तक जारी नहीं की सूचियां, 5-6 के बाद घोषित होंगे प्रत्याशी

पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोजन की ओर से सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है। बुधवार को अधिसूचना जारी होने के साथ ही नामांकन का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। जिले की 21 पंचायत समितियों के 389 वार्ड सदस्य और जिला परिषद के 37 वार्ड सदस्यों के लिए आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे। जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर आवेदन होंगे। जबकि समितियों के मुख्यालय पर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए आवेदन जमा होंगे।

नामांकन का दौर शुरू होने के बाद भी भाजपा, कांग्रेस और रालोपा किसी ने प्रत्याशियों की टिकट जारी करने को लेकर पत्ते नहीं खोले है। जबकि 70% प्रत्याशियों के टिकट तय हो चुके है और प्रत्याशियों ने अपने इलाके में प्रचार भी शुरू कर दिया है। जबकि 30% सीटें ऐसी है, जहां पार्टियां एक-दूसरे के प्रत्याशियों के नाम फाइनल होने का इंतजार कर रही है। जातिगत समीकरण और अन्य कई गणति बिठा कर टिकट फाइनल करने में लगी है। इस बार पंचायतीराज चुनाव में रालोपा भी मैदान में उतर रही है। ऐसे में पार्टियों की जगह-जगह बैठकों का दौर चल रहा है।

रात के 10 बजे तक बैठकें, प्रत्याशियों के नामों पर चर्चाएं

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में रात 10 बजे तक पार्टियों की बैठकों का दौर चल रहा है। भाजपा-कांग्रेस और रालोपा अपने स्तर कार्यकर्ताओं से रायशुमारी करके प्रत्याशियों के नाम का फीडबैक ले रही है। जिलाध्यक्ष से लेकर पदाधिकारी तक जिताऊ और टिकाऊ प्रत्याशियों को लेकर समीकरण बिठा रहे है। जातीय समीकरण के साथ टिकट बंटवारे में जुटी हुई है। 5-6 नवंबर को प्रत्याशियों के नामों पर फाइनल मुहर लगने के साथ ही पहली लिस्ट जारी होने की संभावना है।

इस बार 200 नई ग्राम पंचायतें और 4 समितियां बनी

नवंबर-दिसंबर में हुए पंचायत पुनर्गठन में बाड़मेर जिले में 200 नई ग्राम पंचायतें और 4 पंचायत समितियां बनाई है। ऐसे में अब जिले में 689 ग्राम पंचायतें और 21 पंचायत समितियां है। करीब 16 लाख वोटर इसमें हिस्सा लेंगे। पंचायतों के पुनर्गठन और सरपंच चुनाव में जीते पार्टी सरपंचों को लेकर भी राजनेता अपनी गणित बिठा रहे है। ऐसे में इस बार पंचायतीराजस्थाओं के चुनाव में मुकाबला रोचक होगा। बाड़मेर जिले में 389 पंचायत सदस्य और जिला परिषद के 37 सदस्य के पद पर चुनाव होंगे।

किस चरण में कौनसी पंचायत समिति के चुनाव होंगे

चरण पंस. सदस्य
प्रथम चौहटन 27
धनाऊ 19
रामसर 17
गडरारोड 17
फागलिया 15
द्वितीय आडेल 15
पायला कल्ला 15
धोरीमन्ना 21
गुड़ामालानी 17
सेड़वा 15
तृतीय शिव 19
बाड़मेर 19
बाड़मेर ग्रा. 21
सिणधरी 17
बायतु 19
चतुर्थ गिड़ा 19
समदड़ी 17
पाटौदी 15
कल्याणपुर 15
बालोतरा 25
सिवाना 25

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें