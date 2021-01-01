पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेना भर्ती रैली:बाड़मेर समेत 11 जिलों की उदयपुर में 8 काे सेना रैली

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण करवाने वाले अभ्यर्थी ले सकेंगे भाग, 27 फरवरी तक चलेगी प्रक्रिया

सेना भर्ती रैली का आयोजन आगामी 8 फरवरी से 27 फरवरी तक उदयपुर के महाराणा प्रताप खेल गांव चित्रकूट नगर में किया जाएगा। इस रैली में बाड़मेर,जैसलमेर समेत सिरोही, जोधपुर, डूंगरपुर, बांसवाडा, उदयपुर, प्रतापगढ़, पाली, जालोर और नागौर जिलों के अभ्यर्थी भाग ले सकेंगे। यह सेना भर्ती सैनिक सामान्य पद, सैनिक लिपिक/एस के टी, सैनिक तकनीकी, सैनिक ट्रेड्समैन पदों के लिए होगी।

रैली के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण 10 सितम्बर 2020 से 24 अक्टूबर 2020 तक हुआ था और जिन अभ्यार्थियों ने इस दौरान सेना भर्ती में भाग लेने के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण किया होगा वे ही अभ्यर्थी उदयपुर सेना रैली में भाग ले सकेंगे।

रैली में भाग लेने के लिए मास्क, दस्ताने और कोविड-19 फ्री/अस्मटोमैटिक प्रमाण पत्र और नो रिस्क प्रमाण पत्र’ साथ में लेकर आना होगा। (परिशिष्ट ए और बी प्रति नमूना प्रारूप डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट जेओआईएन आईएनडीआई एएनएआर एमवाय.एनआईसी.इन वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है।

उन्होंने बताया कि फ्री/अस्मटोमैटिक प्रमाण-पत्र रैली में भाग लेने से पहले 48 घंटे के भीतर जारी किया होना चाहिए। यदि अभ्यर्थी को जो कहा गया प्रमाण-पत्र नहीं लेकर आता है, तो उसे रैली में भाग लेने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। साथ ही सभी अभ्यर्थी अपने संबंधित पानी की बोतल, अपना किट और हाथ को साफ करने वाला सेनेटाइजर साथ में होना अनिवार्य है।

ईमेल पर मिलेंगे प्रवेश पत्र
रैली का विस्तृत कार्यक्रम डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डोट जेओआईएन आईएनडी आईएएनए आरएमवाय.एनआईसी.इन पर गत 23 जनवरी 2021 से उपलब्ध है। सेना भर्ती रैली के लिए ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण किए हुए अभ्यर्थियों का प्रवेश पत्र (एडमिट कार्ड) 23 जनवरी 2021 से उनके स्वयं के ई-मेल पर उपलब्ध होगें। सभी अभ्यर्थी भर्ती स्थल पर वेबसाइट पर दिए हुए सभी दस्तावेज एवं ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण से प्राप्त किया हुआ प्रवेश पत्र की दो प्रतिलिपियों साथ लेकर आना होगा।

स्टाम्प पेपर पर लाना होगा खुद का ब्यौरा
अभ्यर्थियों को स्टाम्प पेपर पर अपना ब्यौरा लेकर आना होगा। स्टाम्प पेपर की प्रतिलिपि तहसीलदार कार्यालय से प्राप्त करें। भर्ती के दौरान स्टाम्प पेपर का होना अनिवार्य है। 1.6 किमी. दौड के लिए अभ्यर्थी के पास टी शर्ट/बनियान, नेकर एवं जूते (रनिंग कीट) होना अनिवार्य है। सिख समुदाय के अभ्यार्थियों को दौड के समय और फोटो में पटका या पगड़ी होना अनिवार्य है।

