वेतन कटौती:हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर 80 करोड़ रुपए शिक्षकों को मिलेंगे वापिस

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षक संघ की याचिका पर उच्च न्यायालय ने दिया फैसला

संसदीय स्थाई समिति की बैठक जिला अध्यक्ष भगवाना राम जाखड़ एवं जिला मंत्री विनोद पूनिया के सानिध्य में हुई। उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश पर चर्चा करते हुए जिलाध्यक्ष भावना राम जाखड़ ने बताया कोरोना महामारी के दौरान शिक्षकों नेे सहयोग के लिए एक दिन का वेतन राहत कोष में देने की सहमति दी, लेकिन सरकार ने तीन और पांच दिन का वेतन काट लिया, हालात की गम्भीरता को देखते हुए शिक्षकों ने प्रतिक्रिया नहीं की।

उसके उपरांत 16 दिन का वेतन स्थगित किया। सरकार की मनमानी यहां भी नहीं रुकी, शोषण और दमन अनवरत जारी रहा। राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ शेखावत ने दो मोर्चों पर लड़ाई शुरू की, ब्लॉक और जिला स्तर पर वेतन कटौती, वेतन स्थगित, उपार्जित अवकाश के नकद भुगतान पर लगी रोक के खिलाफ सड़कों पर संघर्ष कर मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन दिए गए।

जिला मंत्री विनोद पूनिया ने बताया कि अक्टूबर माह में संघ ने उच्च न्यायालय में सरकार की मनमानी के खिलाफ याचिका लगाने का निर्णय लिया, इसके लिए राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ के जोधपुर संभाग संयोजक भंवर काला को अधिकृत किया। संगठन की याचिका पर 5 नवम्बर को पहली सुनवाई हुई, जिसमें उच्च न्यायालय ने सरकार को निर्देशित किया कि वेतन कटौती का पैसा रिलीफ फंड में नहीं डाला जावें, उसके लिए पृथक से कोई फंड तय किया जावें।

वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष भोमाराम गोयल ने बताया 19 नवम्बर को दूसरी सुनवाई हुई, चूंकि सितम्बर माह के वेतन कटौती का पैसा रिलीफ फंड में सरकार डाल चुकी थी, अक्टूबर माह के कटौती की राशि पृथक फंड में थी, इसलिए उच्च न्यायालय ने अक्टूबर माह के पृथक फंड की राशि शिक्षकों को वापिस भुगतान करने के आदेश सरकार को दिए। जिला उपाध्यक्ष अशोक वासु ने बताया कि संगठन की तरफ से उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर में पैरवी एडवोकेट हनुमान चौधरी ने की। इस निर्णय से राज्य के शिक्षकों को 80 करोड़ रुपये की राहत मिलेगी।

