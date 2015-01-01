पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाह समाराेह:25 व 30 नवंबर और दिसंबर में विवाह के 9 मुहूर्त, अगले साल सबसे कम 45 सावे ही हाेंगे

बाड़मेर7 मिनट पहले
इस बार 25 नवंबर से गूंजेंगी शहनाई

कोरोना काल के बीच सरकार द्वारा किसी भी शादी-समारोह में 50 लोगों के इकट्ठे होने की इजाजत देने के बाद करीब पांच महीने बाद 25 नवंबर से फिर से शहर में शहनाइयां बजेंगी। इस बार इन शादियों में परिजन व मित्र भी शामिल हो सकेंगे।

सावों की इस सीजन में लोगों ने बाजारों में खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। लोगों ने लाइट, हलवाई भी बुक करवाए हैं। दीपावली के बाद अब बाजारों में खरीदारी हो चुकी है, जो तैयारी नहीं कर पाए हैं। वे अब जल्दी से शॉपिंग पूरी करने में जुटे हैं। दरअसल, 1 जुलाई से चातुर्मास शुरू होने पर विवाह समारोह पर पांच महीने का ब्रेक लग गया था।

इससे पूर्व सरकार की सख्ती के चलते शादी-समारोह में चुनिंदा लोग ही शामिल हो रहे थे। अब इसमें सरकार द्वारा दी गई राहत के चलते 50 लाेग एकत्रित हो सकते हैं और संबंधित एडीएम को महज एक पत्र देकर 100 लोगों को बुलाया जा सकता है।

ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार कोरोना काल में वर्ष 2020 में सावों के मुहूर्त सर्वाधिक 70 हैं। इसमें से दो नवंबर माह में हैं, जबकि, 7 विवाह मुहूर्त दिसंबर माह में हैं। ऐसे में कोई दिसंबर माह तक शादी नहीं कर पाया तो उसे चार महीने तक इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। यानी की अप्रैल 2021 में विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे। इधर, आगामी वर्ष में एक दशक बाद सबसे कम महज 45 सावों के मुहूर्त ही निकल पाए हैं। यानी कि अगले वर्ष अगर किसी को शादी करनी है तो इन 45 शुभ मुहूर्त में ही शादी करनी होगी।
इस वर्ष के सावों के ये अंतिम 9 मुहूर्त, फिर अगले साल ही आएंगे

  • नवंबर माह में 25 और 30 को
  • दिसंबर माह में 1, 2, 6 से 9 तक, 11 को
  • अगले साल स्पेशल रहेंगे ये मुहूर्त
  • अप्रैल में 22 से 25 तक, 27 व 30 को
  • मई माह में 2, 4, 7, 8, 21 से 24, 30 और 31 को
  • जून माह में 4, 5, 19, 20, 24, 30
  • जुलाई माह में 1 से 3 तक, 6, 7, 13, 15 को
  • नवंबर माह में 20, 21, 26 से 30 तक
  • दिसंबर माह में 1, 3, 5, 6, 9 से 12 तक
