आयोजन:आचार्य की सूरिमंत्र की साधना की पूर्णाहुति और सामयिक कार्यक्रम

बाड़मेर3 घंटे पहले
जिन पीयूष सागर सूरीश्वर की 21 दिवसीय सूरिमंत्र की मौन साधना की पूर्णाहुति के होने पर सूरिमंत्र की साधना के अनुमोदनार्थ साध्वी सौम्य गुणा की निश्रा में आराधना भवन में जैन श्वेताम्बर खरतरगच्छ चातुर्मास समिति, बाड़मेर के तत्वावधान में सामूहिक सामयिक का कार्यक्रम दोपहर 2 से 3 बजे तक आयोजित किया गया।

साध्वी सौम्य गुणा ने आचार्य भगवंत के जीवन से प्रेरणा लेने का उपदेश देते हुए कहा कि आचार्य जिन पीयूष सागर सूरीश्वर गुणों की खान है उनके जीवन में माधुर्य, वाणी में मृदुता व नम्रता एवं चेहरे पर हर समय मुस्कान छाई रहती है। आचार्य भगवंत ने यह सूरिमंत्र की साधना सकल विश्व के कल्याण की मंगल कामना के लिए की है।

सूरिमंत्र की साधना से प्राप्त होने वाली लब्धियों के बारे में साध्वी ने जानकारी दी। साध्वी ने कहा कि संयम जीवन का प्रथम सोपान ही मौन रहना होता है। जो साधक मौन रहता है वो मुनि है, उसकी तरह आचार्य हर समय मौन रहते है और मितभाषी है। उनके जीवन से हमें बहुत कुछ शिक्षाएं प्राप्त होती है जिसे हमें अपने जीवन में उतारना होगा।

प्रत्येक आचार्य भगवंत को अपने जीवनकाल में सूरिमंत्र की पांच पीठिका की साधना करनी होती है और इस साधना से प्राप्त ऊर्जा व लब्धियों से जिनशासन की प्रभावना करते है। साध्वी सहज प्रज्ञा ने भी आचार्य भगवंत के साथ जुड़े संस्मरण उपस्थित श्रद्धालुओं को सुनाए।

