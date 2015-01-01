पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Barmer
  • After Killing The Young Man And Hanged His Body With A Dumper To Give Him The Form Of Suicide, A Case Of Murder Was Registered

वारदात:युवक की हत्या कर उसके शव को आत्महत्या का रूप देने के लिए डंपर से लटकाया, हत्या का मामला दर्ज

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है
  • युवक का मुंह डंपर की तरफ था, आसपास पकड़ने के लिए कई हैंडल व अन्य साधन थे

सिणधरी थाना क्षेत्र के टाकूबेरी इलाके में एक युवक का शव बजरी के डंपर से लटकता हुआ मिला। दिखने में आत्महत्या का रूप दिया गया, लेकिन ये आत्महत्या नहीं हत्या थी। इसके बाद पुलिस और परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे तो शव को देख किसी को यकीन नहीं हुआ कि ये आत्महत्या है, क्योंकि शव को डंपर की बॉडी से रस्सी का फंदा लगाकर लटकाया गया।

युवक का मुंह डंपर की तरफ था, आसपास पकड़ने के लिए कई हैंडल व अन्य साधन थे। डंपर का गेट खुला था। ऐसे में परिजनाें ने आत्महत्या से इनकार करते हुए हत्या का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। जिसके बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

सिणधरी थानाधिकारी बलदेवराम ने बताया कि मृतक के मामा ने रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि उसका भाणेज गजेंद्र कुमार पुत्र नवलाराम जाट निवासी नया खरंटिया बायतु की 9 नवंबर की रात को टाकूबेरी सरहद में गंगोणी मेघवालों की ढाणी स्कूल के पास हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद रस्सी को डंपर से बांध आत्महत्या का रूप देने के लिए लटका दिया।

10 नवंबर को सुबह कुछ लोगों ने डंपर से शव लटकते हुए मिला तो पुलिस काे सूचना दी। मृतक का मुहं डंपर की तरफ था, जबकि डंपर के हैंडल और अन्य कई साधन थे जिसको पकड़ कर युवक जान बचा सकता था, लेकिन आत्महत्या का रूप दिया गया।

ऐसे में पुलिस थाने में अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला है। युवक की गला दबा कर पहले हत्या कर दी और फिर शव को आत्महत्या का रूप देने के लिए डंपर से लटका दिया गया। ऐसे में अब पुलिस अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच में जुटी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें