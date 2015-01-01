पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव 2020:अंतिम प्रशिक्षण के बाद निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने की हिदायत के साथ मतदान दलों की रवानगी, चुनाव से पहले होगी रिहर्सल

बाड़मेर29 मिनट पहले
बाड़मेर. ड्यूटी से पहले महिला कार्मिकों की थर्मल स्कैनिंग करता हुआ कार्मिक व सर्दी से बच्चे का बचाव करती कार्मिक।

जिले में प्रथम चरण के तहत चौहटन, धनाऊ, रामसर, गढरारोड एवं फागलिया पंचायत समितियों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के निर्वाचन के लिए नियुक्त पीठासीन अधिकारियों एवं मतदान अधिकारियों को अंतिम प्रशिक्षण पश्चात स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं पारदर्शी चुनाव सम्पन्न कराने की हिदायत के साथ रविवार को राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय से ईवीएम मशीनों एवं आवश्यक निर्वाचन सामग्री का वितरण किया जाकर अपने गन्तव्य स्थानों के लिए रवाना किया गया।

इस अवसर पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी विश्राम मीणा ने रवाना होने वाले मतदान दलों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए निर्वाचन कार्य को पूर्ण मनोबल, धैर्य एवं सावधानी के साथ सम्पादित करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने मतदान अधिकारियों को उन्हें उपलब्ध कराई गई सम्पूर्ण सामग्री की भली भांति जांच करके रवाना होने के निर्देश दिए।

साथ ही उन्होंने प्रशिक्षण के दौरान चुनाव संबंधी सम्पूर्ण जानकारी के साथ अपनी शंकाओं का समाधान करने को कहा ताकि चुनाव प्रक्रिया सम्पादित करने में उन्हें किसी तरह की दिक्कत नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान से पूर्व मोकपोल जरूर करें तथा मोकपोल के बाद ईवीएम मशीन का क्लियर बटन दबाकर क्लियर करना ना भूलें।

उन्होंने कहा कि निर्वाचन कार्य में चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशों की शत प्रतिशत पालना सुनिश्चित की जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर स्वयं की सुरक्षा के साथ कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाया जाना आवश्यक है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मतदान की सम्पूर्ण प्रक्रिया के दौरान मास्क का उपयोग अनिवार्य होगा। उन्होंने चुनाव प्रक्रिया के दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए विशेष सावधानियां बरतने तथा मास्क, सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।

