कंट्रोवर्सी:किस्सा कुर्सी का; चौधरी कोर्ट से स्टे लेकर आए, अब सीएमएचओ की कुर्सी पर दो अधिकारी

बाड़मेर2 घंटे पहले
बाड़मेर.ऑफिस में मौजूद सीएमएचओ बाबूलाल विश्नोई व कमलेश चौधरी।
  • तत्कालीन डॉ. कमलेश चौधरी को प्रतिनियुक्ति पर जयपुर लगाने के बाद डॉ. बाबूलाल विश्नोई को बाड़मेर सीएमएचओ लगाया था

सिविल सेवा अपील अधिकरण जयपुर से तत्कालीन सीएमएचओ डॉ. कमलेश चौधरी ने स्टे ले लिया है। 26 अगस्त को बाड़मेर के सीएमएचओ डाॅ. कमलेश चौधरी का ट्रांसफर कर उनके स्थान पर डॉ. बाबूलाल विश्नोई को लगाया गया। डाॅ. चौधरी के आरोप है कि उनके खिलाफ न कोई जांच न कोई मामला फिर भी उन्हें प्रताड़ित करने के लिए डेपुटेशन पर जयपुर लगा दिया। जबकि कोरोनाकाल में अच्छे रिजल्ट दिए, दिनरात मेहनत की। इसके बावजूद प्रताड़ित कर मनोबल गिराया, इससे वो आहत है।

शुक्रवार को डॉ. चौधरी बाड़मेर सीएमएचओ ऑफिस पहुंचे और सिविल सेवा प्राधिकरण के आदेश की कॉपी दिखाई कि उन्हें स्टे दिया गया है। ऐसे में अब सरकार को तय करना है कि किसको कहां रखना है और किसको हटाना है। फिलहाल एक ही पद पर दो-दो सीएमएचओ है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. चौधरी का आरोप है कि उनका स्थानांतरण कार्य व्यवस्था के नाम आरयूएचएस जयपुर कोविद नियंत्रण के लिए किया गया। राजस्थान सेवा नियमों में कार्य व्यवस्था के नाम पर पदस्थापन का अथवा स्थानांतरण का कोई प्रावधान नहीं है।

राजस्थान सिविल सेवा अपील अधिकरण जयपुर ने सरकार से भी इस संबंध में नोटिस देकर जवाब मांगा है। फिलहाल एक सीट के दो दावेदार है। इस संबंध में निदेशालय स्तर पर कोई निर्णय होने के बाद ही सीएमएचओ को लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट हो पाएगी।

बिना नोटिस तबादला किया, कोर्ट से स्टे लेने के बाद ऑफिस ज्वॉइन किया

^मैं कोरोनाकाल में भी बिना छुट्‌टी लिए दिन-रात काम कर रहा था। सरकार को बेहतर रिजल्ट दिए। बिना किसी कारण नोटिस और प्रकरण के मुझे यहां से हटा कर कार्यव्यवस्था के रूप में जयपुर लगा दिया। इसको लेकर मैं खुद को प्रताड़ित महसूस कर रहा था। इसके बाद सिविल सेवा अपील अधिकरण जयपुर के समक्ष अपील की, जहां से मेरे पक्ष को सुनने के बाद न्यायालय ने स्टे दे दिया है। मैं शुक्रवार को बाड़मेर आया और यहां सीएमएचओ में ज्वाइनिंग दी।
-डॉ. कमलेश चौधरी, तत्कालीन सीएमएचओ, बाड़मेर।

कोर्ट के स्टे पर निदेशालय स्तर पर ही होगा कोई निर्णय

^सीएमएचओ कमलेश चौधरी स्टे लेकर शुक्रवार को कार्यालय पहुंचे थे, चार्ज मांगा था। स्टे पर निर्णय सरकार को तय करना है। ऐसे में डारेक्ट्रेट से ही तय होंगे। ऐसे में उनके स्टे को लेकर अवगत करवा दिया गया। चौधरी वापस जयपुर गए है, वहां से ही तय होंगे क्या करना है।
-डॉ. बाबूलाल विश्नोई, सीएमएचओ, बाड़मेर।

