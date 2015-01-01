पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वोट नहीं देने पर मारपीट:मतदान कर लौट रहे लोगों पर हमला, मारपीट का मामला दर्ज

बाड़मेर14 मिनट पहले
गडरारोड़ पंचायत समिति के बूठिया गांव में सोमवार को हुए पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के आमचुनाव की मतदान प्रकिया के बाद लौट रही 4 महिलाओं समेत 8 लोगों के साथ मारपीट का मामला दर्ज हुआ है। पीड़ित पक्ष का आरोप है कि हमलावरों में अपने पक्ष में मतदान करने की बात को लेकर पहले उन्हें धमकाया और जब उन्होंने अपनी मर्जी अनुसार वोट देने की बात कही तो मतदान करके घर लौटते समय उनका रास्ता राेक कर उनके साथ मारपीट की गई।

आरोपियों ने 4 महिलाओं समेत 8 लोगों के साथ मारपीट की है। पूरे घटनाक्रम के बाद पीड़ित पक्ष ने 17 नामजद लोगों के खिलाफ गडरारोड थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाया है। रिपोर्ट में पीडि़ता ने बताया कि 23 नवंबर की शाम करीब 6 बजे वोट देकर घर लौट रहे थे तभी हबीब पुत्र बचू, नबाब पुत्र बचु, सुमार पुत्र आली, रसूल पुत्र हबीब, आवास पुत्र आली निवासी बुठिया, मादा पुत्र रमदान, जिमाल पुत्र मादा, साबु पुत्र मादा, बरकव पुत्र नुरा, शेरू पुत्र मजिज निवासी मालानी वालों ने उनका रास्ता रोक कर मारपीट की।

महिलाओं के साथ धक्का-मुक्की और मारपीट कर लज्जाभंग की गई। जातिसूचक शब्दों से अपमानित किया गया। मारपीट में कई लोगों को गंभीर चोटें आई है, जिन्हें बाड़मेर जिला अस्पताल इलाज के लिए लाया गया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

