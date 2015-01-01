पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेड़वा में लूट:कार पर हमला कर 3.50 लाख रुपए लूटे, तोड़फोड़ व मारपीट की

बाड़मेर14 मिनट पहले
पुलिस थाना सेड़वा के धुड़ावा गांव में कार में सवार होकर जा रहे लोगों पर बदमाशों ने जानलेवा हमला कर पहले मारपीट की और फिर कार में तोड़फोड़ कर 3.50 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। धुड़ावा निवासी गुलाम मुस्तफा पुत्र सुमार खां ने बताया कि वह और तुराबअली एवं रेखाराम सोमवार शाम करीब 6 बजे सिंहानिया से कार में सवार होकर अपने घर धुड़ावा की ओर जा रहे थे।

इस दौरान जब झड़पा सरहद में पहुंचे ही थे कि पीछे से एक पिकअप गाड़ी जिसमें सवार इकबाल पुत्र अहमद, अजीम पुत्र सचू, पठान पुत्र लतीफ, लखमीर पुत्र बहादुर, करीम पुत्र हबीब, सिकंदर पुत्र बहादुर, गुलाम पुत्र हबीब, हमीर पुत्र दाऊ, सोभारा पुत्र कबूल, ओभाया पुत्र कबूल निवासी झड़पा वाले एवं 4-5 अन्य लोग एक राय होकर आए और कार के आगे पिकअप देकर लाठियों से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। इससे गुलाम के सिर व शरीर पर हमले में गंभीर चोटें आई।

गुलाम के कब्जे से 3.50 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। मारपीट कर उसे जान से मारने की नियत से हमला किया गया। गाड़ी के शीशे तोड़ दिए गए। हमलावर पिकअप गाड़ी में सवार होकर मौके से भाग गए। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू की है।

