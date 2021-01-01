पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:भरतपुर जहरीली शराब दुखांतिका के बाद जागी बाड़मेर पुलिस, शराब बनाने की भट्टियां व 255 लीटर वाश नष्ट

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करीब पांच साल पहले बाड़मेर शराब दुखांतिका में 21 लोगों की गई थी जान, अब अलर्ट हुई पुलिस व आबकारी

जहरीली शराब दुखांतिका से भरतपुर व भीलवाड़ा में बढ़ रही मौतों के देखते हुए बाड़मेर पुलिस अलर्ट हो गई थी। 2016 में बाड़मेर में जहरीली शराब दुखांतिका में करीब 21 लोगों की जानें गई थी, जबकि तीन दर्जन से ज्यादा लोगों की आंखों की रोशनी गायब हो गई। इसम मामले में बाड़मेर आबकारी, पुलिस सहित कई अधिकारियों पर गाज गिरने के साथ ही चार्जशीट की गई थी। अब जहरीली शराब से भरतपुर में हुई मौतों के बाद बाड़मेर पुलिस अलर्ट है और दबिश देकर नकली, हथकढ़ शराब को बरामद कर रही है। इसके अलावा हथकढ़ शराब बनाने के ठिकानों पर दबिश देकर शराब भट्टों को नष्ट किया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को भी जिले में 245 लीटर वॉश, शराब बनाने की भट्टी व 5 लीटर हथकढ़ी शराब को जब्त किया है।

बाड़मेर एसपी आनंद शर्मा के मुताबिक भरतपुर व भीलवाड़ा में हुई जहरीली शराब से मौत के बाद बाड़मेर जिले के सभी थानों में अवैध शराब बेचने वाले और उनके ठिकानों पर दबिश देकर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए है। मंगलवार को एएसपी नरपतसिंह व चौहटन डीएसपी नारायणसिंह के निर्देशन में बिजराड़ थानाधिकारी जेठाराम मय पुलिस टीम ने पूर्व में आबकारी अधिनियम मे गिरफ्तार आरोपी से पूछताछ कर अवैध संभावित हथकढ़ बनाने के ठिकानों को चिन्हित किया। इसके बाद पुलिस टीम ने आरोपी नाथूसिंह पुत्र चीमसिंह राजपूत निवासी बिंढ़ाणिया की ढाणी शोभाला जैतमाल के घर पहुंच 70 लीटर हथकढ़ शराब के वॉश को नष्ट किया है।

इसी तरह भीलों का तला में लालसिंह पुत्र मालसिंह राजपूत के घर में दबिश देकर अवैध शराब की तलाशी ली गई। घर में अवैध शराब बनाने की भट्टी व 100 लीटर वॉश मिला। इस पर भट्टी व 100 लीटर वॉश को नष्ट किया गया। इसी तरह हुरों का तला निवासी सांगसिंह पुत्र भूरसिंह राजपूत के घर में दबिश दी गई। जहां हथकढ़ शराब बनाने का 50 लीटर वॉश मिला। जिसे नष्ट किया गया।

इसी तरह गिड़ा थानाधिकारी हुकमाराम मय पुलिस टीम ने रेवंतसिंह पुत्र रामसिंह राजपूत निवासी चिमनोणियों की ढाणी परेऊ के कब्जा से 25 लीटर वॉश को नष्ट करवाया व 5 लीटर हथकढ़ी शराब जब्त की। इसी तरह नागाणा थाना पुलिस के एएसआई सांवलाराम मय टीम ने मानसिंह पुत्र हरीसिंह राजपूत निवासी भूरटिया के कब्जे से 2 लीटर हथकढ़ी शराब बरामद कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया।
अवैध और नकली शराब के खिलाफ जिले भर में अभियान

बाड़मेर पुलिस की ओर से 16 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी तक नकली व अवैध शराब बनाने व बेचने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। अब तक इस अभियान के तहत 42 प्रकरणों में 267 बोतल देशी शराब, 61 बोतल अंग्रेजी, 86 बोतल बीयर व 89 बोतल हथकढ़ी शराब जब्त की गई है। 255 लीटर वॉश को नष्ट करवाया गया।
2016 में जहरीली शराब से 4 बीएसएफ जवान समेत 21 लोगों की हुई थी मौत

वर्ष 2016 में बाड़मेर जिले में जहरीली शराब की खेप पहुंची थी। जैसलमेर के झिझनियाली बाबाजी का फांटा में एक फैक्ट्री में अवैध शराब बनाकर बॉर्डर इलाके के गांवों में पहुंचाई गई। जहां गडरारोड इलाके में 4 बीएसएफ जवान भी इसके शिकार हुए और मौत हो गई। विशाला, थुंबली, गडरारोड सहित कई इलाकों में जहरीली शराब सप्लाई होने से लोगों ने सेवन किया और उसके शिकार हुए कुल 21 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इस मामले में सरकार ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए करीब एक दर्जन पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों को चार्जशीट दी थी। ऐसे में बड़ा सवाल ये है कि कहीं फिर से अवैध शराब बनाने का कारोबार शुरू ना हो जाए, जैसे में पुलिस सतर्क होने के साथ ही ऐसे ठिकानों पर कार्रवाई कर रही है।

