राहत:बाड़मेर से जम्मूतवी ट्रेन 12 से होगी शुरू, सप्ताह में सिर्फ 3 दिन ही चलेगी

बाड़मेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रेन आरक्षित होने से 30 फीसदी अतिरिक्त लगेगा किराया

अब बाड़मेर से जम्मू तवी के लिए सीधी ट्रेन सेवा शुरू हाे रही है। यह ट्रेन सप्ताह में तीन दिन बाड़मेर के लिए और चार दिन जैसलमेर के लिए चलेगी। अाठ फरवरी काे जम्मूतवी से इस ट्रेन का संचालन शुरू हाेगा। यह ट्रेन पूरी तरह से आरक्षित हाेगी और इसमें 30 प्रतिशत अतिरिक्त किराया लगेगा। बाड़मेर से यह ट्रेन संख्या 04661, बाडमेर-जम्मूतवी स्पेशल ट्रेन फरवरी से शुरू हाेगी। बाड़मेर से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार, रविवार व मंगलवार को रात 11.55 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन 05.40 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी।

रेलवे बाेर्ड के अनुसार संख्या 04662, जम्मूतवी-बाड़मेर (सप्ताह में 03 दिन) स्पेशल ट्रेन 10 फरवरी से जम्मूतवी से बाड़मेर के लिए रवाना हाेगी। जम्मूतवी से यह ट्रेन प्रत्येक बुधवार, शुक्रवार व रविवार को रात 10.25 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 4.00 बजे बाड़मेर पहुंचेगी। इसी प्रकार ट्रेन संख्या 04661, बाडमेर-जम्मूतवी (सप्ताह में 03 दिन) स्पेशल ट्रेन 12 फरवरी से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार, रविवार व मंगलवार को रात 11 .55 बजे रवाना होकर तीसरे दिन सुबह 5.40 बजे जम्मूतवी पहुंचेगी।

जम्मूतवी से आते समय यह ट्रेन कठुआ, पठानकोट कैंट, लुधियाना, अम्बाला, सिटी, मेरठ सिटी, गाजियाबाद, दिल्ली, गुडगांव, खैरथल, अलवर, मालाखेड़ा, राजगढ, बसवा, बांदीकुई, दौसा, गैटोर जगतपुरा, गांधीनगर जयपुर, जयपुर, फुलेरा, मकराना, मेड़ता रोड, राई का बाग, जोधपुर, बासनी, लूनी, दुदाड़ा, समदडी, बालोतरा, बायतु व उतरलाई स्टेशनों पर ठहराव करेगी।

