राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा:राशन कार्ड में आधार सीडिंग से लाभार्थियों को मिलेगा फायदा

बाड़मेर4 घंटे पहले
वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग का कार्य अभियान के तौर पर लिया जाएगा। अति. जिला कलेक्टर ओपी विश्नोई ने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग के कार्य में उचित मूल्य दुकानदार तथा ई-मित्र संचालक मुख्य भूमिका निभाएंगे। राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थी स्वयं अथवा उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों की सहायता से गांव में स्थित या नजदीकी ई-मित्रों के माध्यम से अपने आधार कार्ड की जानकारी देकर राशनकार्ड में आधार कार्ड सीडिंग निशुल्क करवा सकते है। आधार कार्ड सीडिंग कार्य के लिए उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों तथा ई-मित्र संचालकों को विभाग द्वारा प्रत्येक लाभार्थी की प्रविष्टि के लिए 1-1 रुपए का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

एडीएम ने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग के बाद वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना का लाभ प्राप्त किया जा सकता है। यदि किसी परिवार का कोई भी सदस्य जिले के बाहर मजदूरी अथवा शिक्षा के लिए माइग्रेट करता है तो वहां पर भी उचित मूल्य की दुकान से राशन सामग्री प्राप्त कर सकेगा। वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए आधार सीडिंग का कार्य करवाया जा रहा है, जो प्रदेश में लगभग 80 प्रतिशत पूर्ण हो चुका है। शेष लाभार्थियों को आधार सीडिंग से जोड़ने के लिए 25 नवम्बर तक कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

