कवास में सड़क हादसा:कवास बाइपास पर बाइक इनोवा से टकराई, दो महिलाओं समेत तीन घायल

बाड़मेर32 मिनट पहले
कवास बाइपास पर एक बाइक और इनोवा गाड़ी की टक्कर में दो महिलाओं सहित एक बालक घायल हो गया। घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और वाहनों को जब्त किया। बाइक माडपुरा से कवास की तरफ आ रही थी, जिस पर दो महिलाएं व एक बालक सवार था। बाड़मेर की तरफ सामने से आ रही एक इनोवा गाड़ी के ड्राइवर ने लापरवाही से चलाते हुए बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक पर सवार दो महिलाएं व एक बालक घायल हो गए।

नागाणा थाना हेड कांस्टेबल सवाईराम सेजू ने बताया कि माडपुरा से कवास की ओर बाइक पर जा रही पदमी पत्नी सत्यप्रकाश जाट, डेढ़ वर्षीय ललित पुत्र सत्यप्रकाश निवासी माडपुरा, इमिया पुत्री बाबूलाल जाट निवासी मूलोणी चौखला को बाड़मेर से जोधपुर जा रही गुजरात नंबर की इनोवा गाड़ी ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक पर सवार दोनों महिलाओं के पैर फैक्चर हो गए। वहीं बालक के हल्की चोट आई है।

बोलेरो व कार भिड़ंत में आठ घायल, तीन जोधपुर रेफर

बालोतरा. राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर आकड़ली गांव की सरहद में मंगलवार शाम को बोलेरो व कार की भिड़ंत में 8 जने घायल हो गए। सूचना पर पचपदरा व बालोतरा की 108 एंबुलेंस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घायलों को नाहटा अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद तीन जनों को जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। हादसे के बाद मौके पर कोहराम मच गया। एनएच पर आकड़ली गांव की सरहद में मंगलवार शाम बोलेरो व कार में आमने-सामने भिड़ंत हो गई। इसमें मालाराम (45) पुत्र राणाराम, राणाराम (70) पुत्र पोकरराम निवासी कवास, बाबूलाल (51) पुत्र सिमरथाराम निवासी शिव, चनणाराम (55) पुत्र भंवराराम, कुंभाराम (70) पुत्र जमनाराम निवासी कवास, सिमरथाराम (82) पुत्र केसाराम निवासी भैसका शिव सहित दो अन्य घायल हो गए। सूचना पर बालोतरा 108 एंबुलेंस के पायलट अरविंद कुमार, ईएमटी गोपाल सोलंकी, पचपदरा पायलट युनुस खां व ईएमटी भरत प्रजापत ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घायलों को नाहटा अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

